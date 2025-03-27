SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 27, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns in Match 7 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. When these sides last met at this venue, LSG chased down 167 in 9.4 overs in a record-shattering match last May.

The equation between the two teams remains the same ahead of this match, with SRH overwhelming favorites to come away from this game with a win. They beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a whopping 44 runs in their opening fixture, while LSG snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Delhi Capitals (DC), losing by one wicket in a humdinger of a contest.

Runs, sixes, and a nightmare for bowlers is on the cards once again as two powerful batting units go head-to-head in Hyderabad. Let's look at three players who'd make the best Dream11 captaincy options.

Star signing Ishan Kishan made an explosive start to life as an SRH player, producing a 47-ball 106* in SRH's opener against the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw struck 11 fours and 6 sixes and took an instant liking to the SRH approach and the Hyderabad pitch, and looks set to carry that form into this match against LSG.

Kishan has a good match-up against one of LSG's main wicket-taking threats, Shardul Thakur, and in general, stands a good chance of hauling big against an inexperienced and relatively sub-par LSG bowling attack. On what should be a batting paradise in Hyderabad, Ishan Kishan should be a solid Dream11 captaincy option.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Caribbean wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran has fond memories of playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and against Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG's premier retention ahead of the IPL 2025 auction (for ₹21 crore), Pooran vindicated his team's faith with a blistering 30-ball 75 to power LSG to a decent total in their first match against DC.

Pooran averages 61.8 against SRH after eight IPL innings at a strike rate of 191.5 and has scored 113 runs in three innings in Hyderabad at a strike rate of 230.6! Batting at No. 3 really opens up the possibility of Pooran going ballistic and even reaching his hundred.

He's a powerful Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

Travis Head took the RR bowlers to the cleaners on Sunday afternoon.

In-form Aussie opener Travis Head picked up where he left off last season for SRH, smashing a 31-ball 67 to set the ball rolling for SRH against RR. He was in a disdainful mood against the RR pacers, and if the likes of Jofra Archer couldn't faze him in the slightest, it remains to be seen what the plight of the LSG bowlers will be.

In his only meeting against LSG, Head sped to an unbeaten 30-ball 89* to chase down a target of 166 within 10 overs, and with the LSG bowling lineup arguably worsening since that match, he could really tear into them in this fixture. Without a doubt, he's sure to be one of the most popular Dream11 captaincy options in this match.

