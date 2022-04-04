SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday.

After a tough start to their IPL 2022 campaign, Lucknow stormed back in style, chasing down a 200-plus target, courtesy of a splendid Evin Lewis knock. However, they will be keen to sustain their momentum with another victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are still searching for their first IPL 2022 win. With the likes of Kane Williamson and Umran Malik in their ranks, SRH will fancy a win today. But they will need to be wary of KL Rahul and Co. in what promises to be a thrilling start to another week of IPL 2022 action.

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan

Match Details

SRH vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 4th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. There is ample swing on offer with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. With dew bound to come into play, the spinners will find it hard to grip the ball, allowing batters to up the ante in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being par at the venue.

Check out the updated IPL point table here.

Today’s SRH vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul, unlike himself, is yet to really get going in the IPL this season. While he did get off to a start in the previous game, Rahul will be keen to convert starts into big ones sooner rather than later. Given his potential and knack for playing big knocks, the LSG skipper is a must-have in your SRH vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson has been given the license to build an innings with a promotion to the top of the SRH batting unit. The Hyderabad captain is one of the best batters in the world with his ability to shift gears being impeccable. With Williamson due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram was the lone bright spot in the SRH top-six in what was a disappointing loss to the Rajasthan Royals. Markram is a good player of both pace and spin and can also chip in with the ball. With the form that he is in, Markram could be backed to come up with a big performance today.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, with his googly being a handy option to fall back on. Although he hasn't picked up as many wickets as he would have liked, Bishnoi's skiddy action and variations make him a handful for any batter. Although the conditions aren't exactly ideal, Bishnoi should be a must-have in your SRH vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Kane Williamson (SRH)

Nicholas Pooran (SRH)

KL Rahul (LSG)

Important stats for SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Deepak Hooda - 68 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 34.00

Rahul Tripathi - 397 runs in 17 IPL 2021 innings, Average: 28.36

Ayush Badoni - 73 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 146.00

Click here to view the IPL purple cap 2022.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and T Natarajan.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Romario Shepherd.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar