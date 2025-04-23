SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 23, 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the 33rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium last Thursday saw MI coast to a 4-wicket win, and SRH will be looking for payback.

MI are flying high coming into this match, having won three in a row. A win tonight would put them right back in contention for a spot in the top four. SRH's campaign is hanging by a thread, and with only two wins in seven outings, they can't afford another defeat.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in tonight's high-pressure contest.

Young UP leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari could be a handy left-field Dream11 selection in your teams for this fixture. He has featured in five IPL games this season for SRH, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.68, but those numbers don't tell the whole story.

Zeeshan has been one of the Sunrisers' best bowlers and has been really unlucky, having had multiple catches dropped off his bowling. He even missed out on a wicket controversially in the reverse fixture.

Wrist spin is a negative match-up for many of the MI batters, and given their expectedly attacking approach on what should be a great batting wicket, there could be a good chance of Zeeshan finally getting the wicket haul he deserves.

While he is a risky option, Zeeshan Ansari is quite a potent Dream11 differential in this match.

Could Mitchell Santner spin a web around the SRH batters?

After a tough start to the season, experienced Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner appears to be coming into his own, right as MI are gaining momentum. While the LHBs in the SRH top-order may put Hardik Pandya off giving Santner the ball, he could be very dangerous against the likes of Heinrich Klaasen in the middle order, who don't like facing left-arm spin.

At a venue where batters' default mode is to go after every ball, a crafty bowler like Santner stands a chance of picking up plenty of wickets. He's also a more than handy batter and can strike some lusty blows with the bat himself, further increasing his point-scoring potential.

He's a solid Dream11 differential in this fixture.

#1 Nitish Kumar Reddy (BAT) (SRH)

MI's Tilak Varma isn't the only local player who will be familiar with the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. While he may be from Vizag, Andhra all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could be a force to reckon with for the MI bowlers.

After a stellar IPL 2024 followed by impressive performances on debut in T20 and Test cricket, there were high expectations from Nitish ahead of IPL 2025. However, he hasn't been able to make the desired impact this time around, scoring only 131 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 113.91.

However, he generally fares quite well at Hyderabad, having scored 233 runs in seven IPL innings there at an average of 46.6 and a strike rate of 171.2. An SRH top-order batter with differential-level ownership in great batting conditions is quite a rare find. Nitish Kumar Reddy could be a strong Dream11 differential in this fixture.

