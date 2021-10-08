SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 55

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Mumbai Indians are in with a big ask to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a huge margin in order to qualify for the IPL playoffs. However, they have been in this position before and will fancy their chances as well. They face a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side who come into the game on the back of a good win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With both teams eyeing a win for contrasting reasons, a cracking game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

SRH vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH XI

Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar

Match Details

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 55

Date and Time: 8th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters will look to make full use of the conditions upfront. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 should be a good total at the venue.

Today's SRH vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan scored a quick-fire fifty in the previous game, batting at the top of the order. With Mumbai likely to retain the same combination, Kishan should bat alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and score some quick runs in the powerplay overs.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Although Kane Williamson looked in good touch against RCB in the previous game, he couldn't convert it into the big one. He will be keen on ending his IPL 2021 campaign on a good note, making him a must-have for your SRH vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has been Mumbai's enforcer in the middle overs with the bat. He has been handy with the ball as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan didn't have the best of outings in the previous game against RCB, but he remains SRH's best bet with the ball. His leg-spin is regarded as a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs and should serve your cause if picked in your SRH vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 655 points

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 641 points

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 544 points

Important Stats for SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma: 363 runs in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 30.25

Jasprit Bumrah: 19 wickets in 13 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.53

Rashid Khan: 16 wickets in 13 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 20.94

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Umran Malik and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Jason Roy

SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar

Captain: ,Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

