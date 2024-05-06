SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 55

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

SunRisers Hyderabad have won six of their 10 matches this season. They are placed fourth in the points table and will be looking forward to winning today's match to steal the playoff seat. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are last in the IPL 2024 points table with only three wins of 11 matches.

The two sides have locked horns 22 times, and while Mumbai have dominated 12 matches, Hyderabad have won 10.

SRH vs MI Match Details

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs MI, 55th Match

Date and Time: May 6, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is extremely good for batters, where fans can expect some powerful hitting by big players. The last IPL match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in which a total of 314 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets. Mumbai have won 52 out of 83 matches at this venue.

SRH vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SRH - W L L W W

MI - L L L L W

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

SRH vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has scored 337 runs in 10 matches this season. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has 257 runs from 11 matches.

Batters

Travis Head

Travis Head loves performing against Mumbai Indians, and this pitch will assist his aggressive batting style. He has already smashed 396 runs in 10 matches. Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are other good options for today's matches. Yadav has an average of 40 at this venue in 47 matches and a strike rate of 153.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and K Nitesh Reddy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Pandya seems to be returning to form with the ball as he took two wickets each in the last two matches. He needs to do better with the bat and this pitch will assist him a lot. Marco Jansen is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him. He has already taken 17 wickets in 11 matches. Pat Cummins is another good bowler who has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches, and can earn additional points from batting.

SRH vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is in exceptional form and you can expect another good innings from him in today's match. He has already smashed 396 runs in 10 matches. This pitch is good for batting, which makes him the best captaincy option for today’s match.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has shown his class in this year's IPL as he is scoring runs in each and every match. He is amongst the few international players, who play pace and spin equally good. He has smashed 134 runs in the four head-to-head matches at a strike rate of 209.

5 Must-Picks for SRH vs MI, 55th Match

Tilak Varma

Travis Head

Heinrich Klaasen

Surya Kumar Yadav

Abhishek Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form openers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, I Kishan

Batters: T Varma, S Yadav, A Sharma, T Head

All-rounders: K Nitesh Reddy, H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, P Cummins, T Natarajan

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: T Varma, S Yadav, A Sharma, T Head, R Sharma

All-rounders: M Jansen, H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, P Cummins, B Kumar

