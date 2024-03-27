SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 8

The 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hardik Pandya needs to prove himself as a captain in today's match since Mumbai Indians lost their last match against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, too, lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by a mere 4 runs.

These two sides have locked horns 21 times, out of which Mumbai have won 12 matches.

SRH vs MI Match Details

The 8th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs MI, 8th Match

Date and Time: March 27, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches. Pacers are more useful than spinners at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where a total of 373 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

SRH vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SRH - L W L W W

MI - L L L L L

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins ©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

MI Playing XI

Surya Kumar Yadav might not be fit for today's Match

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya ©, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis

SRH vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He showed his dominance last season as well as in the last match. He has smashed 254 runs in 5 matches at this venue. Ishan Kishan is another good pick.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a name that every cricket fan has in their mind as one of the top scorers in this year's IPL. He has an average of 33 at this venue. Mayank Agarwal is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Aiden Markram and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marco Jansen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowling pick for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. He has taken 16 wickets in 13 head-to-head matches at an economy of 7.2. Pat Cummins is another good option.

SRH vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial players in today's match since he is expected to complete his 4 overs as well as bat at top order. He has smashed 174 runs and taken 6 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is among a few international players who play pace and spin bowling equally well. He showed his class in the last match as he smashed 63 runs in just 29 balls. He loves performing at this venue, smashing 254 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 180.

5 Must-Picks for SRH vs MI, 8th Match

Hardik Pandya

Heinrich Klaasen

Aiden Markram

Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or top-order all-rounders, the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, H Klassen

Batters: R Sharma, M Agarwal, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya, M Jansen, A Markram

Bowlers: G Coetzee, J Bumrah, P Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen

Batters: R Sharma, M Agarwal, T Varma, D Brevis

All-rounders: H Pandya, A Markram

Bowlers: G Coetzee, J Bumrah, P Cummins, T Natarajan