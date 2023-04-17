SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 25

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have had similar journeys in the IPL this season, winning two matches each.

The Sunrisers, who were earmarked by many as early-season favorites, have hit their strides of late with the likes of Harry Brook and Aiden Markram impressing with the bat.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' batting unit has been brilliant in recent matches with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma leading the way. While they have a decent roster to fall back on, the Mumbai Indians will start as underdogs owing to their depleted bowling attack.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game is on the cards in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 25

SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the 25th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 25

Date and Time: April 18th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SRH vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 25

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being 176. Although Punjab Kings only scored 143 in the previous game, the SunRisers chased it down with relative ease. The previous game saw spinners account for nearly 50 percent of the wickets, holding them in good stead. Chasing could be the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 176

2nd-innings score: 138

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

SRH vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff/Duan Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan and Riley Meredith.

SRH vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (4 matches, 131 runs, Average: 32.75)

Ishan Kishan has been brilliant of late, coming up with quick knocks at the top of the order. He has 131 runs in four matches this season at an average of 32.75.

With Heinrich Klaasen expected to bat in the lower order, Kishan stands out as the top wicketkeeper pick for your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (4 matches, 118 runs, Average: 29.50)

Rahul Tripathi has shown glimpses of his ability this season with 118 runs in four matches. While he is averaging nearly 30 with the bat, Tripathi's IPL career strike rate of 139.58 holds him in good stead.

With Tripathi scoring a fifty in his last outing in Hyderabad, he is a good addition to your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (4 matches, 33 runs, 2 wickets)

Cameron Green is still finding his feet in the IPL with only 33 runs and two wickets to his name in four matches. While he has been assigned a middle order with the bat, Green is capable of generating decent pace and picking wickets at the time of need.

With his all-round ability bound to come into play, Green is a decent pick for your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Marco Jansen (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 13.25)

Marco Jansen has been impressive in the IPL this season, picking up four wickets at an average of 13.25. Jansen has taken two wickets in each of his two outings in IPL 2023, impressing with the new ball in particular.

With Jansen also being a handy lower-order batter, he is a fine choice for your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav struck some form in the previous game, scoring 43 runs off 25 balls. He is one of the most prolific run-scorers in this format with 2703 IPL runs at a strike rate of 136.72.

With Suryakumar being a decent player of pace and spin, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has not had the best of IPL seasons so far, scoring only 65 runs in four innings. However, Agarwal is quite experienced in the IPL, having scored 2396 runs at a strike rate of 133.41.

With Mumbai's bowling attack lacking conviction in the absence of Jofra Archer, Agarwal can be backed as a captaincy pick for your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 118 runs in 4 matches Ishan Kishan 131 runs in 4 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 wickets in 4 matches Harry Brook 129 runs in 4 matches Umran Malik 5 wickets in 4 matches

SRH vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 25

Umran Malik has been good with the ball in hand, picking up five wickets in four matches. Three out of his five wickets have come in Hyderabad, holding him in good stead.

With Umran's raw pace bound to have a say in this game, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Riley Meredith, Umran Malik

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi (c), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Umran Malik

