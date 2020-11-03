SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The final group-stage encounter of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sharjah.

MI are already guaranteed of a top-two finish, and might opt to rest some of their key players for this encounter. However, they'll be careful not to shake things up too much ahead of the high-stakes encounter that is Qualifier 1. The 4-time IPL champions will be sweating over the fitness of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who is still sidelined, but Kieron Pollard has proved himself more than able at the helm.

SRH, on the other hand, are among the teams better-placed to secure a spot in the playoffs. Thanks to an excellent net run rate, a win against MI would ensure that no other results need to go their way - in other words, their fate rests entirely in their own hands.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#3 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey hasn't been as consistent as he'd have liked in IPL 2020

Manish Pandey has been given ample opportunities by the SRH management in IPL 2020, but he hasn't justified being sent in at No. 3 with his performances. And now, in the absence of Jonny Bairstow, his importance to the team has only increased.

With scores of 44* and 26 in his last two innings, Pandey might just be coming good at the right time for SRH. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha have opted for an uber-aggressive approach at the top of the order which leaves them susceptible to early dismissals, and the 31-year-old is getting a number of overs to bat in every game.

Considering the short boundaries Sharjah has, Pandey is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has ensured that Rohit Sharma's absence hasn't been felt to a great extent

Quinton de Kock is unlikely to be among the MI players rested for this game since he is an integral part of the sans-Rohit opening partnership, apart from his assured presence behind the sticks.

After a brilliant run of 4 forty-plus tallies on the trot, De Kock's form has dwindled slightly with scores of 26, 18 and 6 in his last three innings. The South African was very unlucky to be dismissed in his previous innings against the Delhi Capitals, and although the numbers aren't there to signify the touch he's in, a big score is round the corner.

De Kock is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#1 David Warner

David Warner has adopted a more positive approach at the top of the order of late

After a number of middling scores with poor strike rates, David Warner decided to throw caution to the wind at the top of the order. The approach didn't pay off in SRH's previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but it did reap rewards earlier against the Delhi Capitals.

And even in a high-pressure game such as this one, Warner should adopt the same strategy and try to get the most out of the powerplay. The SRH skipper might be aided by the likelihood of MI resting their premier pacers - Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah - who've played every game in IPL 2020 thus far.

Warner is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2020 game.