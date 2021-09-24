SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 37

Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Sunrisers got off to a dismal start in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as they lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier in the week. Although they are all but out of contention for a top-four finish, SRH will look to win all their remaining games. They face the Punjab Kings, who recently came out on the wrong side of a last-over thriller yet again, this time against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With both sides looking to clinch a crucial win, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Sharjah on Saturday.

SRH vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Adil Rashid, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel and Arshdeep Singh

SRH XI

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedhar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

Match Details

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 37

Date and Time: 25th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As is the case with most matches in Sharjah, a high-scoring encounter is expected in the SRH vs PBKS clash. Although the pacers should get some movement off the surface, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat. Batters will ideally target the shorter square boundaries, something that bowlers will be wary of at the venue. Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a part in the second innings of the game.

Today’s SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is one of the top batters in the IPL with his numbers speaking for themselves. With his ability to hold one end and score big runs at the top of the order, Rahul should get the nod over Wriddhiman Saha, who himself is a good pick in your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal showed his explosive talent in the previous game by scoring a quick fifty. He also has good memories of playing in Sharjah, where he scored a blistering hundred against RR in the IPL last year. With form on his side, Agarwal is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder's all-round ability adds balance and depth to the Sunrisers unit, but he is due for a big performance. Apart from his ability to swing the new ball, Holder's knack for quick runs should hold him in good stead.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan had a decent outing with both the bat and ball in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. The Afghan also has a brilliant record against the Punjab Kings, which makes him a must-have in your SRH vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team

Top 3 best players to pick in SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (PBKS) - 512 points

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 506 points

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 443 points

Important Stats for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul: 380 runs in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 63.33

Rashid Khan: 11 wickets in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 18.00

Arshdeep Singh: 12 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.17

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: KL Rahul

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Aiden Markram, Wriddhiman Saha, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

