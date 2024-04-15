SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 30

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sunrisers have had a great 2024 season till now as they have won three of their last five matches and are currently placed 4th in the points table. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, are last in the points table with only one win of their last six matches.

These two sides have locked horns 23 times, out of which Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 12 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have dominated in 10 matches. 1 match ended in no result.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs RCB, 30th Match

Date and Time: 15th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier in the first innings at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Lucknow SuperGiants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

Hyderabad have won 2 of their 8 matches played at this venue, while Bengaluru have won 46 of their 92 home matches.

SRH vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SRH - W W L W L

RCB - L L L L W

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins ©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis ©, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 136 runs in just 2 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has also smashed 186 runs in the last 5 matches. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the fan favorite player in today's match. He has an average of 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 39 at this venue. Faf du Plessis is another good batter pick who has an average of 54 at this venue and smashed 484 runs in 17 head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Will Jacks are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Glenn Maxwell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. Aiden Markram has already smashed 127 runs in the last 5 matches.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Pat Cummins. The pitch conditions will also favor him. He has taken 8 wickets in 7 head-to-head matches and 7 wickets in 5 venue matches. T Natarajan is another good bowler who has taken 9 wickets in 8 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in top-notch form and already smashed 181 runs in the last three matches. He has smashed 319 runs in the last 6 matches, and also has an average of 39 at this venue. This makes him the top captaincy option.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis loves performing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 54 at this venue and 44 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

5 Must-Picks for SRH vs RCB, 30th Match

Virat Kohli

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Faf du Plessis

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, D Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, V Kohli (c) , T Head, A Sharma (vc)

All-rounders: G Maxwell, W Jacks, A Markram

Bowlers: M Siraj, P Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen (vc)

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), V Kohli, T Head, A Sharma

All-rounders: G Maxwell, W Jacks, A Markram, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: T Natarajan, P Cummins