SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 41

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The SunRisers Hyderabad have one of the most destructive batting lineups in this IPL and that has helped them win five of their last seven matches. They are currently placed third in the points table.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are last in the points table with only one win of their last eight matches. Their chances of qualifying are almost negligible, but still they will try to win upcoming matches for their fans.

These two sides have locked horns 24 times, out of which the SunRisers Hyderabad have won 13 matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have dominated in 10 matches. 1 match ended in no result.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs RCB, 41st Match

Date and Time: 25th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is extremely batting friendly. It has also been seen that spinners are more important than pacers at this pitch. The last IPL match played here was between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 331 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

The SunRisers Hyderabad have won 33 of their 53 matches played at this venue, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won only three of their 11 venue matches.

SRH vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SRH - W W W W L

RCB - L L L L L

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins ©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis ©, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Cameron Green.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 203 runs in just three matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has also smashed 268 runs in the last seven matches. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the fan favorite player in today's match. He has an average of 36 against the SunRisers Hyderabad and 59 at this venue. Faf du Plessis is another good batter pick who has an average of 45 against the SunRisers Hyderabad and 34 at this venue. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are other good picks for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Will Jacks are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Cameron Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. Ball grips at this pitch, which makes Will Jacks one of the top picks as he will bat in the top order and might complete his quota of four overs.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Pat Cummins. The pitch conditions will also favor him. He has taken 11 wickets in 8 head-to-head matches and five wickets in six venue matches. T Natarajan is another good bowler who has taken 10 wickets in nine matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the only player from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team who is performing in almost every match. He has already smashed 181 runs in the last three matches. He has smashed 379 runs in the last eight matches. He also has an average of 59 at this venue. This makes him the top captaincy option.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen loves performing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 344 runs in eight venue matches, and 203 runs in three head-to-head matches. Last time when he played against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at this pitch, he smashed 104 runs in just 51 balls.

5 Must-Picks for SRH vs RCB, 41st Match

Virat Kohli

Will Jacks

Travis Head

Faf du Plessis

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, D Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, V Kohli, T Head, A Sharma

All-rounders: C Green, W Jacks, A Markram

Bowlers: T Natarajan, P Cummins

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen

Batters: Faf du Plessis, V Kohli, T Head, A Sharma

All-rounders: C Green, W Jacks, A Markram, K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: M Siraj, P Cummins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback