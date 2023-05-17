SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 65

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction.

SunRisers Hyderabad are already out of the running for a playoff spot. They have only four wins in eight matches but will be keen on ending their campaign on a high.

As for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have six wins in 12 matches and come into the game on the back of a big win against the Rajasthan Royals. The Royal Challengers will bank on their top-order trio of Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Virat Kohli to step up in their pursuit of a much-needed win.

Although the Royal Challengers will start as the favorites owing to their recent form but the SunRisers cannot be taken for granted. All in all, another riveting contest beckons between SunRisers and Royal Challengers in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 65

SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the 65th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 65

Date and Time: May 18th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SRH vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 65

The pitch in Hyderabad is a good one to bat on with the average first-innings total reading 174. The previous game saw Lucknow Super Giants chase down 182 despite spin playing a big role. There has been help on offer for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Both teams will ideally look to chase with humid conditions on offer in Hyderabad.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 174

2nd-innings score: 159

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 4

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

SRH vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for SunRisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (10 matches, 326 runs, SR: 172.49)

Heinrich Klaasen has been SunRisers Hyderabad's top batter this season with 326 runs in 10 matches. He is striking at 172.49 with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

With Klaasen showing promise against both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (12 matches, 631 runs, Average: 57.36)

Faf du Plessis is the IPL's top run-scorer this season with 631 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 57.36 with seven fifties to show for his efforts.

Given his form and ability to score big runs, du Plessis is a must-have in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Bracewell (9 off 9 and 2/16 in the previous game)

Michael Bracewell had a good outing in the previous game, scoring nine runs and picking up two wickets in just three overs. Bracewell is a decent player of spin and is capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs.

With Bracewell's off-spin likely to come into play, he is a good pick for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Markande (10 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 25.00)

Mayank Markande has been one of SunRisers Hyderabad's top performers this season, picking up 12 wickets in 10 matches. Although he has not been as impressive in the last week or so, Markande is averaging 25 with the ball.

With the conditions likely to help spin, Markande is a fine pick for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has had his moments in the IPL this season with 217 runs in 10 matches. Although he has been brilliant against both pace and spin over the last year or so, Markram has not been able to convert starts into big ones for the SunRisers this season.

However, Markram is well and truly capable of overturning his form with the bat, making him a decent captaincy option for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been Royal Challengers Bangalore's best player in recent matches given his brilliant knocks in the middle order. He has 384 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182.86.

With Maxwell also adding value with his off-spin, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 258 runs in 12 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14 wickets in 12 matches Mayank Markande 12 wickets in 10 matches Mohammed Siraj 16 wickets in 12 matches Faf du Plessis 631 runs in 12 matches

SRH vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 65

Mohammed Siraj has been RCB's best pacer this season, picking up 16 wickets in 12 matches. He was decent in his last IPL outing, accounting for an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball.

With Siraj also playing at his home venue, he is a viable choice for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Michael Bracewell, Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Virat Kohli (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Karn Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande

