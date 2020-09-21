SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

After a thrilling game between the Delhi Capitals and the Kings XI Punjab that went to a Super Over, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees another mouthwatering clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Virat Kohli's side come into IPL 2020 with a team that is genuinely capable of contending for a spot in the playoffs, with the captain even claiming that this is the most balanced that the squad has looked since their run to the final in 2016. SRH, on the other hand, have a world-class overseas contingent to complement their ever-formidable bowling attack.

With both sides looking evenly matched on paper, we should be in for a thrilling game on Monday. Ahead of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris was RCB's most expensive buy in the IPL 2020 auction

In the two IPL 2020 games so far, the pacers have enjoyed the hard wickets that have a tinge of green on them, and this is in sharp contrast to the conditions that were expected in the UAE. With the new ball swinging and seaming, fast bowlers have picked up most of the wickets to have fallen so far.

Chris Morris, who is expected to spearhead the RCB attack in IPL 2020, thus becomes a viable candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB game. The South African holds the record for the highest strike rate in an innings in IPL history, and could contribute with the bat as well.

#2 David Warner

Warner has won the Orange Cap three times in the IPL

David Warner didn't exactly set the limited-overs series against England on fire with his performances as he was troubled by Jofra Archer, but he did still manage to notch up a couple of fifties on the tour. The SRH captain is the leading run-scorer among overseas players in the history of the IPL, and has already won the Orange Cap three times.

Warner is part of a top-heavy batting lineup that has very rarely disappointed, and his prowess against both pace and spin makes him an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli will want to lead from the front in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL, and has been one of RCB's most consistent performers right from their initial days in the tournament. The Indian skipper has been away from the game for some time now, and he will come to IPL 2020 with a replenished hunger for runs.

Kohli has no obvious weaknesses in his game, and has never looked uncomfortable even against mystery bowlers like Rashid Khan. The RCB captain has scored 994 runs over his last two IPL seasons, and he will be keen on getting his team off to a good start as they attempt to win their first-ever title.

Another factor that might play into Kohli's hands is that SRH's fast-bowling attack doesn't look as solid as it usually does, with even their spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar only just returning from an injury. With the likes of Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali alongside him, we could see the 31-year-old get off to a flying start in IPL 2020.