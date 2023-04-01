SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 4 

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals come into the season as one of the teams to beat and for good reason. They have a balanced unit with the likes of Jos Buttler and Trent Boult leading the batting and bowling fronts, respectively. The Royals are up against a similarly well-balanced side in Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard.

Although they are without captain Aiden Markram, the Sunrisers have a strong Indian core, with the likes of Adil Rashid and star signing Harry Brook adding some much-needed firepower.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, another riveting contest is on the cards.

SRH vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the fourth match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: April 2nd, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SRH vs RR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 4

A competitive track awaits the two sides in Hyderabad, with the average first-innings score reading 168 in the last three matches. Both pacers and spinners should have a say in the game, accounting for 18 and 13 wickets, respectively, in the last three IPL matches. While there has not been much help with the new ball, teams will prefer to chase with the record also favoring the decision.

Last 3 IPL matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 168

2nd-innings score: 155

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

SRH vs RR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (17 matches, 863 runs, Average: 57.53)

Jos Buttler was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 863 runs in 17 matches. He averaged 57.53, scoring runs at a healthy strike rate as well.

He is one of the best openers in the world and given his ability, he is a top pick for your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (14 matches, 413 runs, Average: 37.55)

Rahul Tripathi was one of the standout batters in the IPL last season with 413 runs in 14 matches. He had a strike rate of 158.24 batting at No. 3 for the Sunrisers, holding him in good stead.

With Tripathi being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Washington Sundar (9 matches, 141 runs, 6 wickets)

Washington Sundar is one of the best all-rounders on the Indian circuit with some international experience behind him as well. He had 141 runs and six wickets to his name in nine IPL matches last season.

With Sundar likely to play a prominent role with both bat and ball, he is a top pick for your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (17 matches, 27 wickets, Average: 19.52)

Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker in the IPL last season with 27 wickets in 17 matches. He was particularly impressive in the middle overs with a bowling average of 19.52 to his credit.

With the conditions on offer likely to help Chahal, he is a must-have in your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has shifted bases from Punjab to Hyderabad ahead of the IPL season and has a point to prove. Agarwal has 2331 runs in 113 IPL matches with a strike rate of 134.51.

Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Agarwal is a viable captaincy pick for your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson was amongst the top run-scorers last season with 458 runs in 17 IPL matches. He averaged 28.62, with a strike rate over 130 holding him in high regard.

With Samson likely to bat at No. 3 for the Royals, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 413 runs in 14 matches Jos Buttler 863 runs in 17 matches Sanju Samson 458 runs in 17 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 27 wickets in 17 matches Umran Malik 22 wickets in 14 matches

SRH vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced campaigner who held his own in the previous IPL season as well. He picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.34 despite bowling consistently in the death overs.

Given his experience of the local conditions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be a good differential pick for your SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Umran Malik

