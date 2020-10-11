SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in Match 26 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

SRH are placed fifth on the IPL 2020 with 3 wins from 6 games, and will want to capitalise on the momentum they acquired with their walloping of the Kings XI Punjab. David Warner's side are still heavily reliant on their top order, but their bowling attack performed admirably in the absence of spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

RR are in all sorts of trouble as they've lost their last 4 IPL 2020 games, and even a return to happy hunting ground Sharjah couldn't turn things around. Time is fast running out for the 2008 IPL champions, who will welcome star all-rounder Ben Stokes back for this game. The Englishman has completed his mandatory quarantine period, and will be available for selection.

A win for SRH would take them into the top half of the IPL 2020 points table, while a victory for RR will put them level on points with the Orange Army. Ahead of the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Jofra Archer

Archer picked up 3 wickets in RR's previous game at Sharjah

The standout performer in RR's poor bowling attack so far in IPL 2020, Jofra Archer even managed to pick up 3 wickets in the batting paradise that is Sharjah. The Englishman has taken the most important wickets for his team, with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan falling victim to his guile in the previous game.

Archer will have his task cut out against a formidable MI batting lineup, and his prowess with the new ball and at the death will play a major role in his team's fortunes. He may even need to strike a few lusty blows with the bat as he has done in IPL 2020.

Archer is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#2 David Warner

Warner has been consistent if unspectacular for SRH in IPL 2020

A player who has been amongst the runs despite not looking at his best, David Warner was more than happy to play second fiddle to Jonny Bairstow in SRH's previous game. However, it must be noted that the southpaw took on the aggressor's role early on in the powerplay.

RR have struggled in the powerplay while using bowlers not named Jofra Archer, and Warner will no doubt look to capitalise on this weakness. The Australian will also be vital in taking on RR's leg-spinners - Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia.

Warner is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold for RR in IPL 2020

Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold for RR in IPL 2020, with his most recent game seeing him dismissed by his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin. The Englishman played a blinder of an innings in his previous game against the Mumbai Indians, though, and the SRH bowling attack might just be what he needs to return to form.

SRH will be without Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and apart from Sandeep Sharma, they don't have any powerplay bowlers who could seriously challenge Buttler. The wicket-keeper is modern-day white-ball great, and we've only seen flashes of what he's capable of in IPL 2020.

Buttler is due a big score at the earliest, and the return of Ben Stokes will take some of the pressure off his shoulders. He is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 game.