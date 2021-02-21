Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 21 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 had its second day of action on February 21, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group playing their first matches.

Elite Group A, B, and C teams will play their respective second encounters on Monday, February 22.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan occupy the top three positions on the Elite Group D points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The three teams got the better of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry respectively, and are only separated by their net run rates on the points table.

Bengal, Saurashtra, and Chandigarh are placed at the top of Elite Group E, with four points each in their respective kitties. They put it across Services, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana in their respective tournament openers.

The top three spots in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are occupied by Assam, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand, with only net run rate separating the trio. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh follow the table-toppers, after the match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain.

Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur bring up the rear of the Plate Group. The three teams were at the receiving end in their respective encounters on Sunday.

The team standings in all the six groups after the second day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Ishan Kishan continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Jharkhand opener smashed 173 runs against Madhya Pradesh on the opening day of the tournament. Kishan has an outstanding strike rate of 184.04, and struck nineteen fours and eleven sixes during his knock.

Tilak Varma occupies the second position in the list of highest run-getters. The Hyderabad youngster played an unbeaten 156-run knock against Tripura. Varma scored his runs came at an impressive strike rate of 107.58, with the help of ten fours and five maximums.

Jay Bista is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Uttarakhand opener scored 141 runs against Meghalaya. Bista's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 118.48, and comprised of eighteen fours and three hits over the boundary.

Former Mumbai batsman Jay Bista continues his good form after a successful SMAT with Uttarakhand. Last season he was the top scorer with 256 runs in 6 games for Mumbai and got dropped to make way for Shaw. Felt insecure and joined UK. 54+ avg in SMAT this and today scored a 💯. — Kaushik 🏏 (@_CricKaushik_) February 21, 2021

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Varun Aaron, Pradeep Poojar, and Arzan Nagwaswalla are still the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The three bowlers scalped six wickets apiece on Saturday.

Aaron's spell of 6/37 helped Jharkhand bowl out Madhya Pradesh for just 98 runs. However, he was taken for 6.52 runs per over in the process.

Railways' Poojar bowled a spell of 6/43 against Bihar. The 26-year-old had an exceptional economy rate of 4.30 as well.

Nagwaswalla of Gujarat conceded 54 runs while picking up his six wickets against Chattisgarh. He also had a decent economy rate of 5.49.

Maharashtra's Rajvardhan Hangargekar (4/42) and Himachal Pradesh's Vaibhav Arora (4/45) bowled the best spells on the second day of the tournament.