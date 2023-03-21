WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - RCB vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match of the group stage of the WPL 2023 on Tuesday, March 21, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This will be the first fixture of a doubleheader, with a DC-UPW clash rounding out the group stage.

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt | Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews.

Since I already have seven players from this WPL fixture, I will only make one uncapped transfer for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 3.30 PM, IST; Tuesday (March 21)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 0. | Transfers Remaining: 7

1) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm not really tempted by any other RCB player other than perhaps Ellyse Perry. Hence, in a bid to save transfers for the remaining three matches, I've decided to make only one uncapped transfer for this match.

In an afternoon game, with the ball starting to grip on the surface and spin, Asha Shobana could be a handful for the MI batters, who have struggled in such conditions. However, since she's classified as an all-rounder, I have to take Marizanne Kapp out to bring her in.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - RCB vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 19 - RCB vs MI

Players playing in Match 19 are: Sophie Devine (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), and Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits).

I'm definitely considering Sophie Devine as a captaincy option along with the Mumbai all-rounders in this match, with the batter in supreme form heading into this match. She could also get some handy points with her medium-pace bowling with the new ball in hand. I'll make my final decision based on the toss.

Other Players

Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 20.

Shikha Pandey (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 20.

