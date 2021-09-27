10 clubs with the most wins in 2021

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many clubs have splurged and reaped rich dividends.

With the financial ramifications of the pandemic beginning to ease off, a lot of high-profile players changed clubs this summer. To name a few, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United; Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos moved to PSG; David Alaba arrived at Real Madrid. That has helped these clubs and a few others start the season well as they look to compete for silverware on multiple fronts.

On that note, here's a look at the ten clubs with the most wins in all competitions this year. So without further ado, let's get started:

#10 Napoli - 23

Napoli have made a bright start to the year.

Napoli have made a blistering start to their 2021-22 Serie A campaign. Luciano Spalletti's men have won their first six league games of the season for only the second time in their history.

The two-time Serie A winners have conceded just twice during this period, winning all six games, including one against deposed serial winners Juventus. Napoli were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City in their Europa League opener, though. Victor Osimhen has led the way with five goals in all competitions.

OptaPaolo 🏆



Cagliari 6 - #Napoli have won each of their first six Serie A seasonal matches for the second time in their history, after 2017/18.



#NapoliCagliari

Napoli made a strong start to their 2020-21 campaign too, winning five of their first six games before enduring a midseason slump,

They did end the season strongly, going unbeaten in their last nine games and winning six of them. But a damaging home draw against Hellas Verona in their last game of the campaign saw them narrowly miss out on the Champions League.

In other competitions, Napoli lost to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semis, and were eliminated in the Round of 32 of the Europa League by Granada.

#9 Borussia Dortmund - 23

Borussia Dortmund have been a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund have been a dominant force in the Bundesliga for a while. The BvB have won three of their five league games this season and sit four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

They had scored in a club-record 37 consecutive Bundesliga games before the run ended in a 1-0 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach.

33 – Borussia Dortmund have scored in each of their last 33 #Bundesliga matches, setting a new club record.

BvB lost in the DFL Supercup final to Bayern Munich, but have opened their campaigns in the DFB Pokal and Champions League with wins. Expectedly, Erling Haaland has been their top scorer in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals.

The Bundesliga powerhouses started their last campaign strongly, winning five of their first six games. But a midseason slump meant they were in danger of missing out on the Champions League. However, six straight wins helped them finish third in the Bundesliga.

In other competitions, BvB beat Leipzig to win the DFB Pokal. But they suffered elimination against eventual finalists Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

#8 Inter Milan - 23

Inter Milan won their first Serie A title in over a decade this year.

Inter Milan were the last team standing in Serie A last season. The Nerazzurri ended Juventus' nine-season reign to win their first league title in 11 years. In the Coppa Italia, though, they lost to eventual champions Juventus in the semis.

Inter produced a strong end to the campaign, losing just twice in their last 23 league games since the turn of the year. They won their first 11 games in the second half of the season to move clear of erstwhile leaders AC Milan. Despite a defeat to Juventus in their penultimate game, the Nerazzurri held on to win the title.

OptaPaolo 🏆



1 - Inter are the first side to have won each of the first 11 Serie A games played in the second half of a season, overtaking the record of AC Milan, 10 in 1989/90.



#InterCagliari

Despite losing a plethora of stars from their title-winning campaign, Inter have started well this season. They have won four of their six games to sit four points behind early pacesetter Napoli. In the Champions League, Inter opened their campaign with a home defeat against Real Madrid, though.

New signing Edin Dzeko, with five goals across competitions, is their top scorer this season. Star striker Lautaro Martinez has scored four times.

#7 Juventus - 24

Juventus have had a wretched start to their campaign.

Serie A powerhouse Juventus have had a wretched start to their new campaign. The Bianconeri were winless in their first four league games before they eked out two nervy wins.

In the Champions League, though, Juventus commenced their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win at Malmo. With Cristiano Ronaldo departing for Manchester United this summer, Juve have generally struggled for goals. Alvaro Morata (three goals) is their top scorer across competitions this season.

OptaPaolo 🏆



8 - Juventus have conceded at least eight goals in the opening five Serie A games of a season for just their second time in the last 60 campaigns, the first one in 2010/11 (nine).



#SpeziaJuve

Last season, Juventus saw their near-decade-long Serie A dominance come to an end as they had an inconsistent campaign under Andrea Pirlo. Their over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo, who won his first Capocannonieri award (29 goals) put paid to their title hopes.

Juventus did win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana titles. But they were knocked out in the Round of 16 in the Champions League for the second-straight year, losing to Porto on away goals.

