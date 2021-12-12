Ranking the top 10 favorites for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League based on betting odds

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is down to its last sixteen teams after the conclusion of the group stage.

Most of the top teams, with a few notable exceptions, have safely negotiated their way to the knockout phase of the tournament. Three teams - Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Ajax - won all six games. That marked the first instance of multiple teams winning all six group matches in a Champions League campaign.

The likes of holders Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan are also through to the Round of 16. However, four former winners - Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Porto - fell by the wayside.

The draw for the Round of 16 will be made on Monday, December 13. Ahead of the same, here's a look at the ten teams with the best odds (as per Draftkings) to win the UEFA Champions League this season:

#10 Atletico Madrid (two-time Champions League finalists): +3500

Perched in the Group of Death with three former winners, Atletico Madrid looked set to miss the bus after a Matchday 5 home defeat to AC Milan.

Despite group winners Liverpool winning their first five games, there was everything to play for in the group on the final day. Porto and Milan needed wins at home to stand a chance of going through. However, Liverpool thwarted Milan at the San Siro, while Atletico won at Porto to take second place.

Nevertheless, Diego Simeone's men have had a rather underwhelming campaign, and were rather fortuitous to go through. They lost three of their six games, with none of their two wins coming at home. The Rojiblancos scored seven goals and conceded eight.

The reigning La Liga winners will need to massively improve to make a deep run in the Champions League this season. Possible Round of 16 opponents include Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

#9 Juventus (1996 Champions League winners): +3000

Juventus were expected to struggle after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

They have struggled - in the league - where they sit sixth after 17 games, 11 points adrift of league leaders AC Milan. However, despite their domestic travails, Massimiliano Allegri's men have pleasantly surprised in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri started their campaign with four consecutive wins - including one against holders Chelsea - to book their place in the Round of 16. Although they suffered a heavy defeat (4-0) at Stamford Bridge, they made the most of Chelsea's slip at Zenit St. Petersburg to win the group.

#UCL 🔢 Juventus pip Chelsea to top spot in Group H... 🔢 Juventus pip Chelsea to top spot in Group H...#UCL

Both teams were level on points (12) going into Matchday 6. However, Chelsea conceded a late equalizer in a six-goal thriller in St. Petersburg, while Juventus prevailed by a solitary goal at home to Malmo.

The Bianconeri could face PSG or Atletico Madrid, among other teams, in the Round of 16. However, to win the competition, Juventus will have to improve at both ends of the pitch. They haven't won the Champions League since their lone triumph in 1996, coming up short in five title matches since then.

#8 Ajax (four-time Champions League winners): +1600

Ajax are one of nine former winners through to this season's Champions League knockout stage. The four-time winners had a memorable group-stage campaign, winning all six games.

That made Eric ten Haag's side the first Dutch, seventh overall and second non top-five league team to achieve the feat. They scored 20 goals and conceded only five to complete their group engagements. Competition debutant Sebastien Haller has scored half of these goals, including strikes in all six games.

The Eredivisie leaders will hope to continue in the same vein when the competition resumes after Christmas. However, things are going to get tough, as Ajax could meet one of Inter Milan, Chelsea and PSG for a place in the quarter-finals.

#7 Real Madrid (13-time Champions League winners): +1400

Real Madrid overcame a stutter - a home defeat to competition debutants Sheriff - to qualify for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as group winners.

Except for that 2-1 reverse, Carlo Ancelotti's men have looked impressive this campaign. They have won their five other games, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once. The 13-time winners beat ten-man Inter Milan 2-0 at home on Matchday 6 to win their group ahead of the Nerazzurri.

Star striker Karim Benzema is in the form of his life, scoring five times in the CL this season; he has netted 17 times across competitions. His first goal in the Champions League this campaign made him one of only two players to score in 17 consecutive editions of the competition.

Possible Round of 16 opponents for Real Madrid include Chelsea and PSG, among others.

