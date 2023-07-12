3 players Barcelona should sell in the summer of 2023

For all their on-field progress, Barcelona are still miles away from where they want to be in terms of transfer market activity and financial management.

With the Lionel Messi saga coming to a close following the Argentine's move to Inter Miami, the Blaugrana can finally focus on the rebuilding job at hand. However, no significant progress has been made in the transfer market thus far.

The Catalans remain in huge debt, and the reduction of La Liga's salary cap means they need to sell big names players to reduce the wage bill. Besides, the club can't register new players if they fail to reduce their wage bill to meet the new salary cap demands of the league.

So, without any further ado, let's have a look at three players Barcelona need to sell in the summer of 2023.

#3. Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet

Following the departure of Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet is likely to be the second high-profile defender to leave the Blaugrana. If that happens, he will be yet another player to depart for much less than the €36m Barcelona paid to acquire him from Sevilla.

Although Lenglet has been a great servant for Barcelona, Xavi needs someone who is more reliable with the ball at his feet. Lenglet is a fine defender, but his penchant for committing silly tackles and carelessness in possession is not something that Xavi wants from his center-backs.

Xavi's trust in the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia was vindicated in the 2022-23 season. The club went on to win the La Liga title on the back of a sturdy defense that only conceded 20 league goals. And his trust is likely to continue for the upcoming seasons.

Barcelona is unlikely to recoup much of the €36m they paid Sevilla, but selling him will significantly reduce the wage bill. Besides, Lenglet will also get plenty of game time at Tottenham Hotspur. It could turn out to be a win-win scenario for all the parties involved.

#2. Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest

After becoming the first American to represent Barcelona, Sergino Dest has found it tough to establish himself at the club. Although his first season at Barcelona was good, he was unable to cement a regular playing spot.

The arrival of Xavi further reduced his minutes on the pitch, leading to a loan move to AC Milan for the 2022-23 season. Even at Milan, the youngster struggled for playing time due to injury and form issues.

However, at only 22 years old, Dest still has the potential. Milan have the option to sign him and Dest has expressed his happiness in Italy. Hence, a move could work out well for both the Rossoneri and Dest in the long run.

As for the Blaugrana, Jules Kounde has made the right-back position his own. With Xavi not keen on giving Dest more minutes, it would be wise to sell the young American to raise some funds.

#1. Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres was not lighting up the Premier League when Barcelona decided to buy him from Manchester City. And he has not made a significant impact during his time at the Camp Nou either.

So, the fact that Barcelona spent €55 million on a player who is unlikely to be a starter next season speaks volumes about the financial imprudence of the club.

Despite his struggles, Torres remains a good squad player. He has shown flashes of great link-up play and technical ability, but his exact role at the club is still undefined.

He is neither the club's top goalscorer nor the best creative influence in the team. Although he can perform both roles admirably, the Catalans expect excellence in all areas of the pitch.

Torres is still young at 23 and has the potential to turn his career around at Barcelona or any other club. However, the Blaugrana need to raise a substantial amount of money, and if they can recoup a significant portion of his transfer fee, they should sell him.

Poll : 0 votes