5 defenders who made a name for themselves this season

These defenders have impressed in their respective leagues and have definitely made a notable impact this season.

23 May 2017

Michael Keane has finally come of age at Burnley

The 2016/17 football season has seen a few success stories, unexpected failures and several notable memories. The end of the season gives both players and clubs a chance to assess themselves and work on what can be improved. On one hand, certain players have enhanced their already good reputation while a few others have lost theirs.

Then there are some more, who have put on top performances consistently to help their team and further their own prospects. Out of various positions, defenders are most highly scrutinised after goalkeepers. This is due to the fact that one error can lead to a goal whereas the midfielders and forwards have a less-direct impact if they commit errors.

Thus, finding top defenders is one of the toughest things in world football and it involves a lot of factors. It requires having the right partner, staying fit and solid defensive organisation. Every season throws up a few defenders who make a name for themselves and come into the limelight.

This season has seen more than a few defenders step up and help their teams do well. Here are 5 of them, one each from Europe’s top 5 leagues, who have done exceptionally well this season.

# Michael Keane, Burnley

The Manchester United Reserve Player of the Year in 2012 has finally arrived this season and many suitors can attest to the fact. Michael Keane started out at Manchester United’s academy and appeared sporadically for the first team. A constant influx of new signings and change of managers eventually led to the youngster leaving the club after a number of loans.

Burnley was the final loan spell for Keane and the Clarets instantly understood his potential as they signed him permanently in the January of 2015. Along with his outstanding partner, Ben Mee, Keane has been responsible for a rock-solid Burnley defence and an impeccable record at home. They conceded just 20 goals at home and picked up 6 clean sheets as their home form helped them survive the drop in the Premier League.

The 24-year old Keane is a modern defender who combines the old-school English steel with a superb ability to bring the ball out from defence. A terrific season has seen his stock go up and he has also received his first English cap during this season against Germany.

Therefore, it is of no surprise that his former club, Manchester United along with Liverpool and Tottenham are vying for his services before the start of next season. He was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award as well.

