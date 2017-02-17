5 left-wingers Arsenal could sign to replace disgruntled Alexis Sanchez

The 28-year-old wants out. Luckily for Arsenal, some of the most exciting left-wingers across Europe want out too.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 18:19 IST

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly told the club he’s ready to move on

Alexis Sanchez looks like he’s ready to leave Arsenal in the summer. His body language strongly suggests it and there are plenty of clubs lining up to poach him away from the North London giants. Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Real Madrid are all interested parties and they’ll do well to move swiftly to sign him on.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would typically already have started searching for replacements. With the kind of money they’ll receive from the Chilean’s sale, coupled with the money they earn from TV rights and other means, implies they’ll have a sizeable transfer kitty they can use to rope in top quality players.

There are a host of young stars already within the club, who could make the step up from the youth to the first-team before the start of the new season, but the club are likely to move for someone who can come in and replace the Chilean in desire, goals and ruthlessness.

Here’s looking at five left-wingers the club can look to in the summer:

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is the 'dream’ signing

The only reason Antoine Griezmann is on this list is because there seems to be legitimate interest from the Gunners. This arises from two possibilities – the money the club have and the fact that they could appoint Diego Simeone as Arsene Wenger’s replacement come the end of the current season.

Griezmann has spoken about how he doesn’t necessarily see himself coming to the Premier League in the future, but should his Argentine manager come across the sea, there’s a high chance he could too.

Manchester United might have the money – and Paul Pogba – but the chance to work with someone who has elevated you to Ballon d’Or level would work wonders in Arsenal’s favour.

The Frenchman will not come cheap and could be a part of a player+cash swap including the ambitious Chilian.

Possibility: 1/5