5 things to watch out for in the PSG summer rebuild

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came into the 2021-22 season optimistic about their chances of winning a maiden Champions League trophy. The signing of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi gave them the boost they needed. It was an underwhelming season for the French giants, and although they won the league, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 in both the French Cup and Champions League.

The poor season has resulted in some changes at the club. The sporting director, Leonardo, was shown the exit along with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked in early July. In an attempt at rebuilding, the French giants have managed to convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at the club, with the attacker signing a new contract in May.

With the appointment of new sporting director Luis Campos and manager Christophe Galtier and more concrete efforts to bring the new project to life, here are five things to watch for in the rebuild in Paris.

#1 PSG’s new coach

Galtier was hired to replace Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino joined PSG in the winter of 2020 following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Throughout his time at the club, Pochettino did not live up to the expectations and tactical brilliance he showed at Tottenham Hotspur. Most of it was down to the inability of the players at his disposal to execute his tactical plan as effectively as it was at Spurs.

Following his sacking, the Parisian club replaced him with Christophe Galtier. The 55-year-old manager won the 2020-21 edition of Ligue 1 with Lille. He has shown his brilliance in France, with his former club Nice unbeaten against his new employers last season.

#2 Potential signings

Vitinha completed a move to Paris this summer.

On paper, PSG won the transfer window last summer. The French giants recruited Messi, Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. In theory, none of these players lived up to their expectations. Messi endured his worst goal return since his debut season, Ramos started only eight league games, and Wijnaldum was considered the flop of the Ligue 1 season.

So far, PSG have only completed the signing of Vitinha from Porto. Surely fans can hope there’s more to come, and the new adviser is critically analyzing the market and the squad's needs.

#3 Possible departures

Draxler started only five league games last season.

PSG have been known to buy players with no regard for how they fit into the squad. Hence, the French giants have a large squad with few quality players in first-team depth. Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer are not quality replacements for first-team fullbacks.

Like Kehrer and Kurzawa, PSG have Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi and Rafinha Alcantara, who have contributed little to the club over the past few seasons. The club would be better off letting those players leave than keeping them in their ranks.

#4 The Neymar situation

Neymar recorded 19 goal contribution (13 goals, six assists) in the league lat season.

It’s been five years since Neymar completed his record move to Paris, and it’s safe to say the move didn’t work out for both parties. Although he was crucial to PSG’s run to the Champions League final in 2020, his highlight in Paris was mostly a glimpse of his quality.

Multiple sources claim the Parisians are ready to let go of the Brazilian attacker as they begin their new project. However, Galtier has stated his desire to keep Neymar. Whether the Brazilian will depart this summer remains to be seen.

# 5 Project Mbappe

Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to remain in Paris.

Mbappe was the talk of the window at the start of the summer after he decided to remain in Paris. Reports suggest his decision to stay was influenced by the more prominent role the club offered him. What that role is and its impact on the club remains to be seen. What is clear is that the new project revolves around the French international. It will be worth watching what it entails.

