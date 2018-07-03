Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aguero ignores Argentina coach Sampaoli in thank you message

Omnisport
NEWS
News
155   //    03 Jul 2018, 00:19 IST
Aguero-cropped
Sergio Aguero

Jorge Sampaoli and his Argentina coaching staff were noticeable omissions from a thank you message posted by Sergio Aguero on Instagram.

Argentina crashed out of Russia 2018 courtesy of a 4-3 last-16 defeat to France on Saturday to compound a poor tournament that saw them scrape into the knockout stages via a late win over Nigeria having been battered 3-0 by Croatia and only drawn with Iceland.

Aguero was dropped for the clash against Les Bleus, but did come off the bench to score late in the game.

The Manchester City striker took the time to thank his family and supporters of the national team, but Sampaoli – whose future remains shrouded in doubt – was not included in his message.

 

 


Writing on Instagram, Aguero said: "It is time to thank my son, my family and my friends who accompanied me every day. Those who with great effort came to Russia to encourage us.

"To all those who from Argentina and many countries supported us with feeling and passion. And above all my colleagues who are the best in the world for leaving their soul in every game.

"Also to the doctors, physios, props and chefs that are part of a great team. To continue fighting always and together. I love you Argentina."

3 managers who could replace Sampaoli as Argentina coach
RELATED STORY
Let Sampaoli say what he wants - Aguero angry at...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Jorge Sampaoli
RELATED STORY
As long as I can fight to be Argentina boss, I will –...
RELATED STORY
Messi will star for the good of Argentina - Sampaoli
RELATED STORY
Defiant Sampaoli hits back at 'criminal' critics
RELATED STORY
Injured Aguero and Biglia in Argentina World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Argentina squad 'clouds' Messi's brilliance, claims Sampaoli
RELATED STORY
Argentina 4-0 Haiti: 3 things that went right for Jorge...
RELATED STORY
Genius Messi a shining light for Argentina, says Sampaoli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us