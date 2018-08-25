Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Aguero invites 10-year-old cancer sufferer & Man City fan to his home

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Aug 2018
Sergio Aguero - cropped
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero opened his heart and home to a 10-year-old cancer patient, gifting the young fan a signed shirt and pair of boots.

Callum Foy is undergoing treatment for a cancerous tumour in his neck but the City supporter was granted some brief respite from his battle thanks to Aguero.

City's all-time leading goalscorer Aguero invited Foy – who also has an inoperable tumour on his brain – and the youngster's family to his home.

After hosting Foy, the 29-year-old Argentina forward wrote via Twitter: "Callum wanted for us to meet and so did I.

"We spent some time together over at my place with his family and it was really enjoyable.

"I hope you had a great time too, Callum. And I hope you liked the specially dedicated pair of boots as well."

Aguero scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 rout of Huddersfield Town last week and he has the chance to add to his tally when Premier League champions City face newly promoted Wolves on Saturday.

 

