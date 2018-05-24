Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Ancelotti 'thrilled' by Serie A return with Napoli

    Napoli have given Carlo Ancelotti the opportunity to return to Serie A, much to the delight of the former Bayern Munich coach.

    News 24 May 2018, 01:24 IST
    CarloAncelotti - cropped
    New Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti

    Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his delight to be returning to Serie A and joining Napoli, hailing them as one of Italy's "greatest teams".

    The former AC Milan coach has been out of the game since leaving Bayern Munich last September, but he replaced Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday after Napoli were beaten to the Scudetto by Juventus.

    Ancelotti, who won the Serie A title once as Milan coach, is hopeful that his "knowledge and experience" can help Napoli topple seven-time defending champions Juve.

    "I'm very happy to return to my country and to one of the greatest teams in Italy," he said in a statement on his official website.

    "We come to compete and give Napoli all our knowledge and experience. We are thrilled by this challenge and to open a new stage in football.

    "I want to thank the president for trusting me in a project that I love and for the chance to get to know one of the best clubs in Italy. To the fans, I say that we will work hard and very professionally to reach our goals that we all want.

    "I hope we can all enjoy this together."

    Ancelotti had been linked with a return to Milan and the Italy national team job before arriving at Napoli in place of Sarri, who is reportedly be set for a move to Chelsea.

