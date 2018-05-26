Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Andreolli expects 'extraordinary motivator' Emery to succeed at Arsenal

    Unai Emery's former player Marco Andreolli has offered a ringing endorsement of the new Arsenal head coach's credentials.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 19:19 IST
    1.89K
    Unai Emery - cropped
    New Arsenal manager Unai Emery

    Marco Andreolli feels Unai Emery has what it takes to successfully replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal after playing under the coach during a loan spell at Sevilla.

    Andreolli moved to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from Inter temporarily in 2015, making seven LaLiga starts before tearing his Achilles tendon.

    That injury ruled the defender out for the rest of the campaign and he ultimately returned to Serie A, but not before witnessing Emery guide Sevilla to a third successive Europa League success during his recuperation in Andalusia. 

    "Arsenal have appointed a winner," he told the Guardian. 

    "That is something that is clear the moment you meet Unai Emery. He constantly thinks about winning and the trophies he has won during his coaching career speak for him.

    "Emery has one great quality: he is an extraordinary motivator. His speciality is preparing for matches, speaking at great length to his players. 

    "I remember when I was at Sevilla we had long squad meetings where he would first show various tactical videos and then motivational films. He wanted to really get us going, to light a fire inside us.

    "What's more, Emery's backroom staff was of the highest quality. His coaches are brilliantly prepared, studying for every big game. Unai and his staff are on top of every little detail. 

    "They don't leave anything to chance, they absolutely live for football."

    Emery spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, where he failed to fulfil the long-held Champions League ambitions of the club's Qatari owners, and is believed to have endured a strained relationship with superstar forward Neymar. 

    But Andreolli claimed the 46-year-old is capable of earning considerable admiration from supporters, the Gunners fanbase having been split over the fate of Wenger late in the Frenchman's lengthy tenure in north London. 

    "It is not an accident that he is loved by the fans," Andreolli said of Emery.

    "At Sevilla he had a truly wonderful rapport with the supporters. 

    "Now at Arsenal he faces a great challenge. English football is unique and Emery will have to quickly understand this new reality, but the experience he has already had abroad will help him. 

    "I am sure he has all the skills necessary to succeed in the Premier League: tactical awareness, motivational ability, extraordinary staff and a winning mentality. Arsenal have made a good choice."

