Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Argentina didn't draw because of Messi's missed penalty - Maradona

Diego Maradona believes criticism of Lionel Messi after his hapless performance against Iceland is misplaced.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 15:43 IST
892
Lionel Messi - cropped
Argentina's Lionel Messi

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has defended Lionel Messi after his missed penalty against Iceland in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

The Barcelona superstar endured a difficult opening game at the tournament, failing to convert a spot-kick in his side's surprising 1-1 draw.

Messi had 11 shots without scoring - setting a new Argentina record for the World Cup - and was dejected at the final whistle.

Maradona, who has been critical of manager Jorge Sampaoli following the draw, believes that Messi should not be coming under fire for his role in the disappointing result.

"I don't blame the players," Maradona told Venezuelan television channel Telesur.

"I could blame the lack of work rate. But I can't blame the players, much less Messi, who gave it all he had.

"I missed five penalties on the spin and I was still Diego Armando Maradona. I don't think that they dropped two points because Messi missed a penalty."

Maradona, who has previously coached the national team, was scathing in his comments on former Chile and Sevilla head coach Sampaoli.

"If he carries on like this, Sampaoli can't come back to Argentina," he said.

"His game plan was a disgrace. Even though the Iceland players average 1.90 metres in height, we played all our corners into the air. We had no short game.

"You can bring 25 brilliant players with you, but you have to work with them. We can see that Iceland was better drilled than Argentina and that is a massive shame."

Messi misses penalty, Iceland holds Argentina to 1-1 draw
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Sampaoli's game plan against Iceland was a...
RELATED STORY
Past vs Present: Diego Maradona vs Lionel Messi - Who is...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: What does Messi's missed penalty mean for...
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Messi doesn't have to demonstrate anything for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Lionel Messi's missed penalty and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Takeaways from Iceland's draw with...
RELATED STORY
Messi calls for calm after 'painful' Argentina penalty miss
RELATED STORY
Maradona denies racism claim
RELATED STORY
Column: Tiny Iceland neutralizes Messi and Argentina
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us