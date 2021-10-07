Argentina's possible starting XI for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Paraguay  

Paraguay will host Argentina for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game on Thursday. Argentina are brimming with confidence post their Copa America 2021 success.

Manager Lionel Scaloni, as usual, has named a deep squad full of stars. Argentina have some exciting young talents as well veterans who have achieved a lot in the game. Scaloni will hope that his team will continue their momentum.

On that note, here's a look at Argentina's possible starting XI for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying game against Paraguay.

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Brazil vs Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Emiliano Martinez has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has established himself as the no.1 for Argentina as well.

Martinez made his name during the 2019-20 season with Arsenal, helping them win the FA Cup. The 29-year-old moved to Aston Villa that summer for nearly £16 million, and has excelled for Dean Smith's side. Like most top-quality goalkeepers, Martinez is a strong personality who has seemingly perfected the art of mind games.

Squawka Football @Squawka Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: Argentina will face Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final following their penalty shootout win against Colombia. 🍿 OFFICIAL: Argentina will face Brazil in the 2021 Copa America final following their penalty shootout win against Colombia. 🍿 https://t.co/fLLuxE7nbo Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties for Argentina during the penalty shootout against Colombia.The hero of the night. 🧤 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st… Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties for Argentina during the penalty shootout against Colombia.The hero of the night. 🧤 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…

The former Reading goalkeeper played a key role in Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph this summer. His performances in the tournament helped him win the Copa America Golden Glove award. He was included in the Copa America Team of the Tournament. Martinez has once again enjoyed a good start to the season with Aston Villa.

Other options: Franco Armani (River Plate), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey).

