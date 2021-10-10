Argentina's possible starting XI for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay

After a draw against Paraguay on Friday, Argentina will be gunning for victory against Uruguay on Sunday in their next FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

Le Albiceleste fielded a strong side, but were unable to find the net against Paraguay. Lionel Scaloni's men will now hope for a better result against Uruguay, who are coming into this game after a goalless draw with Colombia.

On that note, here's a look at Argentina's possible starting XI for their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying game against Uruguay.

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Brazil vs Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Emiliano Martinez has been in the headlines ever since his Copa America 2021 heroics this summer.

A backup goalkeeper at Arsenal for a long time, Martinez displayed his quality in 2020 after an injury to the club's first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The Argentina international helped Arsenal win the FA Cup and the Community Shield, before moving to Aston Villa that summer.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🧤 Emiliano Martínez has garnered the highest WhoScored rating of any goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021 (6.98)🏆 The @AVFCOfficial goalkeeper has been nominated for the 2021 Yachine Trophy #ballondor 🧤 Emiliano Martínez has garnered the highest WhoScored rating of any goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021 (6.98)🏆 The @AVFCOfficial goalkeeper has been nominated for the 2021 Yachine Trophy #ballondor https://t.co/gLhHvX9A3l

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, Martinez has shone for his current club. The 29-year old is playing the best football of his career, and is widely renowned as an expert against penalties. On current form, it can be argued that the Argentina international is one of the best in the world now.

Other options: Esteban Andrada (Monterrey), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Franco Armani (River Plate)

