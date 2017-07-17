AS Monaco want Marco Asensio plus cash for Kylian Mbappe and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 17th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 17 Jul 2017, 21:22 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 17, 2017.

Ligue 1

AS Monaco demand Marco Asensio to be included in the deal for Kylian Mbappe

It is a well-known fact that Real Madrid have been courting Monaco's teenage sensation, Kylian Mbappe since long. The Gallic outfit were not keen on selling their prized asset but with Madrid desperate to land him, Monaco have made their mind to sell Mbappe but on one condition.

Don Balon reports that the French champions want Marco Asensio plus cash in a deal which will see Mbappe in the famous white shirt.

Asensio recently signed a new deal at the Bernabeu and is valued highly at the club. Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the winger and Monaco's surprising demand might end their interest in Mbappe. The French sensation is valued at over £120 million by his club's hierarchy.

Bordeaux set to lose star striker

According to Get West London, the French club are close to an agreement for the sale of striker Diego Rolan. The 24-year-old scored nine goals last season but has rejected a contract extension with the club. He is available for around £10 million with Fulham and Newcastle United eyeing a move for the forward.

But the Championship club is being said as Rolan's first choice with game time not being a guarantee with the Magpies.