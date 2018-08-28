Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Everton Santos joins ATK

Press Trust of India
71   //    28 Aug 2018, 20:52 IST

Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Brazilian forward Everton Santos was today roped in by Kolkata franchise ATK for the 2018-19 season of Indian Super League beginning next month.

The 31-year-old, who is currently plying his trade at Brazilian third division side Botafogo SP, becomes the fifth foreign signing for the Sanjiv Goenka co-owned franchise this season.

"I enjoy playing in the ISL and this is all the more special because I am joining a team that has been crowned champions twice," Santos was quoted saying in a release.

With his ability to start from either flank, the former PSG man will look to partner Manuel Lanzarote in the middle in coach Steve Coppell's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

"We have built a strong attacking team and Santos further strengthens our attack. He is not only a valuable centre-forward but he is equally brilliant as a winger on both flanks," the coach said.

He is expected to join ATK in the first week of September during the team's pre-season training in Spain.

Santos ended as top scorer for Mumbai City last season with eight goals across both ISL and the Super Cup as the two-time champions seem to be banking on proven performers after a lowly ninth-placed finish.

Santos is the second Brazilian after Gerson Vieira to switch sides from Mumbai City. In all, five have shifted to ATK from Mumbai -- the other three being Arindam Bhattacharya, Aiborlang Khongjee and Balwant Singh

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
