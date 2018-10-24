Bakayoko vows to improve after slow start at AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko in action for AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko has vowed to show the best of his abilities after making a slow start to a loan spell at AC Milan.

The Chelsea midfielder was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after a single season at the club following his move from Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title.

But a switch to Serie A has not given Bakayoko the boost his career needed, and he is yet to start a league game for the Rossoneri.

Bakayoko has, however, started both of Milan's matches in the Europa League and he could face Real Betis at San Siro on Thursday.

And the France international, who missed out on selection for the World Cup, claims there is a lot more to come.

"I've been very well received," Bakayoko told reporters on Wednesday. "It's a good group and my integration has gone very well. I'm trying to adapt the way I play.

"The best of me has yet to come and it would be better to play a bit more, but I'm already seeing improvements.

"A lot of things have changed, it's a new league and a new style of football but I'm trying to give my best.

"With time, you'll see the Bakayoko you talk about."

Milan host Betis having lost to city rivals Inter last time out, Mauro Icardi's late header snatching a 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri.

"We are disappointed. Losing in the last minute is never easy to digest," Bakayoko added. "It's part of life. Now we're focused on tomorrow's [Thursday's] game."