×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bakayoko vows to improve after slow start at AC Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:38 IST
tiemoue bakayoko - cropped
Tiemoue Bakayoko in action for AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko has vowed to show the best of his abilities after making a slow start to a loan spell at AC Milan.

The Chelsea midfielder was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after a single season at the club following his move from Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title.

But a switch to Serie A has not given Bakayoko the boost his career needed, and he is yet to start a league game for the Rossoneri.

Bakayoko has, however, started both of Milan's matches in the Europa League and he could face Real Betis at San Siro on Thursday.

And the France international, who missed out on selection for the World Cup, claims there is a lot more to come.

"I've been very well received," Bakayoko told reporters on Wednesday. "It's a good group and my integration has gone very well. I'm trying to adapt the way I play.

"The best of me has yet to come and it would be better to play a bit more, but I'm already seeing improvements.

"A lot of things have changed, it's a new league and a new style of football but I'm trying to give my best.

"With time, you'll see the Bakayoko you talk about."

Milan host Betis having lost to city rivals Inter last time out, Mauro Icardi's late header snatching a 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri. 

"We are disappointed. Losing in the last minute is never easy to digest," Bakayoko added. "It's part of life. Now we're focused on tomorrow's [Thursday's] game."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Chelsea flop Bakayoko moves to AC Milan on loan
RELATED STORY
Bakayoko arrives for AC Milan medical
RELATED STORY
Tiemoue Bakayoko Loaned to AC Milan: What Happened to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Loanee to be sent back, update on Ramsey rumours and more...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Willian very happy under Sarri after Conte row
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
Pedro allays injury fears after Europa League clash
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Tomorrow QAR VOR 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SPO ARS 10:25 PM Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Tomorrow ZEN BOR 10:25 PM Zenit vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB SLA 10:25 PM København vs Slavia Praha
Tomorrow ZUR BAY 10:25 PM Zürich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow AEK LUD 10:25 PM AEK Larnaca vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow MIL REA 10:25 PM Milan vs Real Betis
Tomorrow F-D OLY 10:25 PM F91 Dudelange vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow AND FEN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow SPA DIN 10:25 PM Spartak Trnava vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SAL ROS 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Rosenborg
Tomorrow RB- CEL 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Celtic
26 Oct JAB AST 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Astana
26 Oct REN DYN 12:30 AM Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv
26 Oct SAR MAL 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Malmö FF
26 Oct BES GEN 12:30 AM Beşiktaş vs Genk
26 Oct RAN SPA 12:30 AM Rangers vs Spartak Moskva
26 Oct VIL RAP 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Rapid Wien
26 Oct CHE BAT 12:30 AM Chelsea vs BATE
26 Oct PAO VID 12:30 AM PAOK vs Vidi
26 Oct STA KRA 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Krasnodar
26 Oct SEV AKH 12:30 AM Sevilla vs Akhisarspor
26 Oct EIN APO 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Apollon
26 Oct OLY LAZ 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us