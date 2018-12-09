×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bale scores as Real Madrid beats Huesca 1-0 in Spain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
09 Dec 2018, 23:35 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Gareth Bale scored early in the first half and Real Madrid held on for a harder than expected 1-0 win at last-placed Huesca on Sunday to move closer to the top of the Spanish league.

Bale found the net in the eighth minute and Madrid withstood pressure from the league newcomer to move to fourth in the standings, behind Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and leader Barcelona.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid won their games on Saturday, while Sevilla was held by Valencia to a draw.

The match in Huesca happened only a few hours before fierce Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors played in Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League. The second leg of the final was moved to the Spanish capital after the match in Argentina was marred by fan violence.

Madrid struggled against a Huesca team that hasn't won in 16 straight matches. Huesca has only won once in the league this season — in the first round at Eibar.

Huesca is making its first-division debut and had never played against Real Madrid.

Santiago Solari's team needed a solid performance by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to hold on to the win, the team's fourth consecutive victory in all competitions after a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Eibar in the league.

Marco Asensio and Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, who had led the team to a 6-1 rout of third-division club Melilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, entered Sunday's match in the second half but made no significant contribution.

Bale scored with a neat volley from inside the area, side-footing a cross by Alvaro Odriozola.

Advertisement

The Wales forward, jeered by fans in the team's league win against Valencia last weekend, hadn't scored in 10 league matches.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
Huesca vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid beats Valencia 2-0 to rebound in Spanish league
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid coast past Huesca
RELATED STORY
Former players revamp Huesca, turn it into Spain sensation
RELATED STORY
Isco returns as Bale makes the bench for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Bale enduring worst LaLiga drought of Real Madrid career
RELATED STORY
Bale ends longest LaLiga goal drought
RELATED STORY
Bale back in full Real Madrid training
RELATED STORY
10 most iconic quotes on Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 signings that can make Real Madrid unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us