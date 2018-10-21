×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Barcelona have not won a Clasico without Messi since his debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    21 Oct 2018, 04:16 IST
Lionel Messi
Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Barcelona will face their first Clasico since 2007 without Lionel Messi after the Catalans' captain sustained a fractured arm against Sevilla.

Messi had already set one goal up and scored another in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Camp Nou before he fell awkwardly.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in obvious pain, although Barca's medical team dressed his right arm and it initially appeared as though he may attempt to play on.

Messi was withdrawn after a long delay, however, and Barca confirmed in a statement after their 4-2 win that tests showed a fracture in his right arm.

It means next Sunday's match between Barca and Real Madrid will be the first Clasico without either Messi or Ronaldo for 11 years.

Using Opta numbers, we assess Messi's record in one of the world's most important football fixtures.

38 - Messi has played in 38 Clasico matches for Barca, with the Catalan side winning 17 of those meetings and losing 12

26 - The Barca captain has scored 26 goals against Real Madrid, finding the net in four of his last five appearances in the Clasico

2 - Messi has twice scored a Clasico hat-trick, the first coming in March 2007 and the second coming seven years later at the Santiago Bernabeu

8 - Of Messi's 38 appearances in the Clasico, eight have come in finals, including the Supercopa de Espana. In those games, he has scored six times.

35 - Messi has featured in 35 consecutive Clasico matches for Barca, last missing a meeting with Madrid in 2007 when he had a thigh injury

2 - Barca have played two Clasicos without Messi since his debut, with Frank Rijkaard's men drawing 1-1 at home in 2006 and losing 1-0 away the following year

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Looking back through the 14 years since Messi's debut for...
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers that should have won a Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
6 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Inter, El Clasico and more - the games Messi will miss...
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Messi out of Clasico with fractured arm
RELATED STORY
5 Most memorable El Clasico disputes 
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us