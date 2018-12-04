×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Berhalter says US Soccer needs direction and development

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    04 Dec 2018, 23:15 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter says he inherits a U.S. soccer team "with potential," one that needs "direction" and "development" after missing the World Cup for the first time since the 1980s.

Berhalter, who spent the past five seasons as coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew, was introduced Tuesday and takes over an underachieving U.S. team in transition. Interim coach Dave Sarachan took over when Bruce Arena quit and gave debuts to 23 players in 14 months.

The first person to run the Americans after playing for them at the World Cup, Berhalter coaches his first game on Jan. 27, an exhibition against Panama at Glendale, Arizona. He says, "I don't think it's appropriate for me to talk about the failure of the past."

Berhalter's 47-year-old brother, Jay, is the U.S. Soccer Federation's chief commercial and strategy officer and will be a candidate to succeed Dan Flynn as the USSF's chief executive officer, according to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro.

Associated Press
NEWS
Berhalter hired as US soccer coach after World Cup failure
RELATED STORY
Berhalter appointed United States head coach
RELATED STORY
US soccer eyes culture change, with new coach by year's end
RELATED STORY
Red Bulls beat Crew to advance, frees Berhalter for US
RELATED STORY
Spanish league sues soccer federation over match in US
RELATED STORY
US midfielder Tyler Adams joining Bundesliga team Leipzig
RELATED STORY
Has Tata Football Academy achieved more or less than its...
RELATED STORY
Nagaland Football: A special child needs special attention
RELATED STORY
Sargent scores, US gives up late goal in 1-1 tie with Peru
RELATED STORY
Women's soccer: Wait and see approach to FIFA strategy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us