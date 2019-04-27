×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bolton Wanderers call off home game against Brentford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Apr 2019, 05:32 IST
Bolton_cropped
Bolton Wanderers will not stage the Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers' home game against Brentford has been called off after their players refused to play in protest at unpaid wages.

The troubled club "regrettably" confirmed less than 24 hours before the scheduled kick-off time that the Championship fixture would not be taking place on Saturday.

The EFL described the developments as "disappointing" in a statement on its website, adding that Bolton are now guilty of misconduct and will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

Their players had released a statement earlier on Friday that they would not be fulfilling the remaining two matches in the season due to monies owed - a decision that won the backing of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

Both the squad and coaching staff members have still not been paid for March and first-team players reportedly refused to train for 48 hours this month in protest after club workers also went unpaid.

"This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own," the statement from the players read. "The mental pressure has affected some people to the extent that they feel they are unable to perform their jobs sufficiently.

"These are unprecedented circumstances and are affecting every aspect of our lives, placing great strain on ourselves and our families."

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini last week agreed a last-minute takeover of the club to prevent them going into administration. The deal hoped to lead to the settlement of a High Court case related to an unpaid tax bill.

Bolton's relegation to League One was confirmed last week by their 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Advertisement
PFA stands by Bolton players as they refuse to play over unpaid wages
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Ten-man Latics dent Leeds' promotion push, Bolton relegated
RELATED STORY
Bolton Wanderers 0 West Brom 2: Baggies bounce up to third after tennis ball protest
RELATED STORY
Bolton games against Ipswich & Middlesbrough could be called off on safety grounds
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich edge closer to top, Leeds lose again and Hull crush Bolton
RELATED STORY
Arsenal drawn against Man United in FA Cup 4th round
RELATED STORY
Brentford 2 Leeds United 0: Automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread for Bielsa
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Late drama rescues draws for Swansea and Bolton
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds capitalise on Sheffield United slip
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Assombalonga gives Boro thrilling win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us