×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Former Chelsea captain John Terry retires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
218   //    08 Oct 2018, 01:22 IST
johnterry - Cropped
John Terry lifts the Premier League title

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has announced his retirement from football.

Terry has been without a club since being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season, with the club losing out in the Championship play-off final to Fulham.

However, speculation has mounted that Terry could return to Villa Park as assistant manager to Thierry Henry, who is favourite to take over from sacked boss Steve Bruce.

Such rumours are sure to increase after Terry took to Instagram to confirm he is hanging up his boots.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THANK YOU 

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on

Terry, who won five Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea, rejected a move to Spartak Moscow for family reasons earlier this season and he has also been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge on Maurizio Sarri's coaching staff.

The 37-year-old notably thanked Villa in his retirement announcement, although he indicated his "heart will always belong to Chelsea".

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: John Terry set to return to Chelsea in a new role
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to reports of John Terry's sensational...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: John Terry to join Spartak...
RELATED STORY
Sarri would welcome Terry back to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become...
RELATED STORY
7 former Chelsea stars you won't believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Chelsea
RELATED STORY
The greatest Chelsea XI of the last decade (2008-2018)
RELATED STORY
Mourinho missing leaders at Manchester United – Terry
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us