BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss 'vast majority' of 2018-19

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 874 // 18 Jul 2018, 22:52 IST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the "vast majority" of the forthcoming season as the Liverpool and England midfielder focuses on rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old sustained multiple ligament damage during the first leg of the Reds' Champions League semi-final triumph over Roma in April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was set to play a key role in the final weeks of Liverpool's campaign, which concluded with defeat in the final of the same competition, and England's trip to the 2018 World Cup.

Surgery eight days after the Roma match was a success and manager Jurgen Klopp explained it was a matter of waiting until the time was right before disclosing the severity of the midfielder's condition.

"It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab," he told the club's official website.

"We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury and after the successful surgery, we were sure of it. I hope everyone treats this information responsibly.

"There has been no change, no setback – it's exactly on the schedule we expected and planned for. The new information is that we're now giving more detail publicly."