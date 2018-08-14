BREAKING NEWS: Spalletti extends Inter contract

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti has signed a new three-year contract to commit his future to Inter through to 2021, the Serie A club have announced.

The former Roma coach led Inter to Champions League qualification on the final day of last season thanks to a dramatic 3-2 win over Lazio.

Signings including Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Stefan de Vrij, Sime Vrsaljko and Keita Balde Diao have increased positivity around San Siro ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Spalletti repeatedly said throughout last term there was no rush for him to sign a new contract, but the 59-year-old has now agreed to extend his deal with the club.

"I want to thank [owners] the Zhang family and the club for giving me the chance to extend my contract," Spalletti said to Inter's official club website.

"I would also like to stress that the signature was merely official confirmation of what was already in place, as my desire to continue fighting together for the good of this massive club was never in doubt.

"We’ve always had a relationship based on respect and mutual trust. Our daily discussions have made it clearer than ever that we want the same things for this club and its fans. Today we have strengthened the club's shared ambitions."

Spalletti has confirmed Inter's interest in signing Croatia star Luka Modric to further their hope of a title challenge next season, although he believes the World Cup Golden Ball winner will stay with Real Madrid.