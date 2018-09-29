Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cavaleiro scores with first touch in EPL, Wolves beat Saints

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:58 IST
AP Image

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ivan Cavaleiro scored with his first touch in the English Premier League to help Wolverhampton to a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

After missing the start of the season with a back injury, Cavaleiro was teed up by Raul Jimenez to score in the 79th minute after 94 seconds on the field.

Jonny Otto netted eight minutes later from Matt Doherty's cutback.

Wolves sit eighth overall.

"There's a long way to go and we have to improve," Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo said. "Southampton really put us against the ropes, it's not easy and tough moments will arrive and we have to be ready for it. Whether we deserved it or not, you never know. We know we are ready and able to adapt to any scenario, even when you are not having the ball."

Associated Press
NEWS
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: 3 things that went wrong...
RELATED STORY
Wolves hold struggling Man U to 1-1 in EPL
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from Manchester United's home draw with Wolves
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Nuno proud of Wolves character in Man United draw
RELATED STORY
Have Wolves exposed a chink in Manchester City’s armour?
RELATED STORY
Vardy sent off but Leicester beats Wolves 2-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Mourinho slams Manchester United attitude after Wolves...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho annoyed by Man Utd's blunt attack in Wolves draw
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us