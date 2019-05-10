×
Cech not reconsidering retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    10 May 2019, 04:06 IST
Petr Cech
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

Petr Cech said he is not considering his decision to retire having helped Arsenal reach the Europa League final.

Cech started as Arsenal beat Valencia 4-2 at Mestalla on Thursday to progress to the Europa League decider 7-3 on aggregate.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has announced he will hang up his gloves at the end of the season, drawing an end to a fine career.

Cech holds the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history, while he has won four Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, a Champions League and a Europa League.

The Czech will go down as one of the modern era's greatest goalkeepers but while others have played on for much longer, he does not regret his decision to retire.

"You have days when you play well and you think you could continue but I think I have made the decision with a lot of thought," Cech said to BT Sport.

"I could possibly go another two years but I would rather retire early than too late. I wanted to do it on my terms.

"The last dream was to play this European final and it has come true, now the dream is to win it."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick ensured Arsenal have a chance to seal a return to the Champions League, with their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League remote.

Arsenal are fifth and three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham heading into the final match of the season.

"With all my experience, I can compensate for the match rhythm with my preparation," Cech added. 

"The key is always how you prepare in training and I always behave the same whether I am starting or on the bench. I always feel confident I am ready to play.

"I enjoyed it when we scored the fourth goal because that was the moment i knew we were in the final."

Chelsea set up the perfect finale for Cech, who will face his old club in the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

The Blues needed penalties to squeeze past Eintracht Frankfurt, with Eden Hazard scoring the winning spot-kick.

"I have no preferences who we play in the final," Cech said during extra-time at Stamford Bridge. 

"The team who manages to get to the final always deserves it.

"It would be a remarkable end to my career if I play a European final against my former team."

Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
