Championship Review: Leeds lose top spot as Ipswich stun Swansea

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts

Leeds United surrendered top spot in the Championship on Saturday after being held by Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa's side managed only a 1-1 draw in the early kick-off, allowing West Brom and Sheffield United to climb above them at the summit of the table.

Swansea City were stunned at home by Ipswich Town, while fellow strugglers Preston also claimed an important win.

Hull City are rooted to the bottom, though, and Aston Villa's fortunes did not improve in their first match following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

LEEDS SLIP UP AS BLADES SHARPEN

Leeds are now third in the table after drawing with Brentford, although they will not be hugely disappointed with their result given proceedings at Elland Road.

The visitors were the more dangerous side for much of the first hour and took the lead 62 minutes in through Neal Maupay, who converted from the spot after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was controversially penalised for bringing down Ollie Watkins.

Pontus Jansson's header in the 88th minute rescued a result, though, despite Bielsa's side having to play the final few moments of injury time with 10 men after Luke Ayling picked up a second booking.

West Brom climbed into second after coming from behind to thrash Reading 4-1, with Dwight Gayle scoring twice to lead an impressive second-half comeback.

Sheffield United sit top, though, after David McGoldrick's 70th-minute penalty secured a 1-0 win over Hull City, leaving the Tigers a point adrift at the foot of the table.

IPSWICH SHOCK SWANS AS PRESTON LAY WASTE TO WIGAN

Ipswich ended their wait for a first league win of the season after seeing off Swansea 3-2 in south Wales.

Two goals in four minutes put the visitors 2-1 up before half-time, and just when Bersant Celina looked to have salvaged at least a point, Trevoh Chalobah netted against the run of play to seal the win.

Preston, meanwhile, collected only their second victory of the season in emphatic style, thrashing Wigan 4-0 at Deepdale to move 22nd in the table.

Kevin MacDonald reacts to our 2-1 defeat to Millwall

VILLA PROBLEMS PERSIST AS JUTKIEWICZ BRIGHTENS BIRMINGHAM

Aston Villa's first game since the departure of Bruce ended in a third loss of the league season, as Shane Ferguson and Tom Elliot overturned Tammy Abraham's strike to give Millwall a 2-1 win.

City rivals Birmingham are now just a point behind in 17th, after Lukas Jutkiewicz's hat-trick gave them a 3-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Stoke City are up to 13th after Timm Klose's own goal handed them all three points against Norwich City, who drop to eighth following Derby County's 1-1 draw away to QPR.

Nottingham Forest climbed to within five points of the top two, meanwhile, with Joe Lolley and Lewis Grabban giving them a 2-0 win away to fourth-place Middlesbrough.