Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea capable of swift Sarri adjustment, says Luiz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
998   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:40 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri.

David Luiz is desperate for Chelsea to make Maurizio Sarri's playing style an instant success in the Premier League.

The Blues have shown positive signs in pre-season but failed to convince in their first competitive outing under the Italian as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win in the Community Shield.

The result gave Pep Guardiola his third trophy in charge of City, although even the ex-Barcelona boss endured a tough introduction to English football in a barren 2016-17 campaign.

Luiz, though, responded confidently when asked whether a similar period of transition would condemn Chelsea to another season removed from title contention.

"I hope not! I hope we can understand it quickly and can fight for all the titles," the Brazil defender told reporters.

"When you play for a big club you have to be ready to try to fight for the titles, and we're going to fight for that.

"Guardiola is a fantastic coach, and also Sarri is a fantastic coach. I hope [Sarri can have the same impact]. That’s our goal, and we're going to work on that.

"At the moment I'm in love with his philosophy, with the way he works, the way he is training, the way he loves football."

Questions have been raised over Luiz's suitability for the back four Sarri has implemented since taking over from Antonio Conte, who favoured a three-man defence.

The 31-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain man dismissed the concerns, claiming the change in structure is an "amazing" fit for him.

"[The formation] doesn't matter, you just have to understand the collective philosophy. If you win, it's good. It's always like that," he said.

"I'm always happy to do my best to help the coach and the club."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
David Luiz very happy at Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 questions for Maurizio Sarri ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea can cope without Courtois & Hazard – Luiz
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri names surprise player as 'very important'
RELATED STORY
Sarri 'very confident' Willian set for Chelsea stay
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea fans can expect if Maurizio Sarri takes...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans can be optimistic under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Where should Azpilicueta play...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea players set to benefit from Sarri’s style of...
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us