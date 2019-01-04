×
Clyne follows Solanke from Liverpool to Bournemouth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    04 Jan 2019, 23:41 IST
NathanielClyne - cropped
Nathaniel Clyne in action against Manchester United

Nathaniel Clyne has joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old England full-back has struggled with injury problems over the past 18 months and Trent Alexander-Arnold's rapid development has left him surplus to requirements on Merseyside.

Clyne made his solitary start for the Reds in the Premier League this term when Manchester United were swatted aside 3-1 at Anfield last month.

But James Milner slotted in at right-back for the subsequent trip to Wolves and Joe Gomez's ability to operate in a wide defensive role means Jurgen Klopp is not short of options.

By contrast, Bournemouth are without a recognised right-back after Simon Francis and Adam Smith underwent knee operations.

"I'm really excited by this opportunity," Clyne told afcbTV. "It's a great chance for me to come and play football.

"I've spoken to the manager and we've talked about what we can achieve for the remainder of the season. It's a great club with a great story. I can't wait to get going."

Clyne follows Dominic Solanke to the Vitality Stadium – the England Under 20 World Cup-winning striker having completed a reported £19million switch from Liverpool on Friday.

Formerly of Crystal Palace and Southampton, Clyne left Saints for Merseyside in July 2015 and started all but six of Liverpool's Premier League games in his first two seasons at the club, winning a place in England's Euro 2016 squad.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said: "Nathaniel is vastly experienced and has the benefit of being able to play in a couple of positions for us.

"With Simon Francis' injury we felt it was important to bring someone in capable of filling that void and it's great to have Nathaniel on board.

"Naturally, he wants to play football and is very keen to bring his attributes to the team. We're excited about what he can deliver for us."

Clyne is eligible to make his Bournemouth debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion.

