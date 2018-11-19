×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cole backs West Ham to keep Arnautovic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    19 Nov 2018, 21:47 IST
markoarnautovic-cropped
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole has called on the club to keep hold of Marko Arnautovic, describing the Austrian forward as the Hammers' "main player".

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window and Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in signing him, along with Everton.

Arnautovic has scored five goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side this season and Cole said his form has helped to build a strong bond with the club's fans.

"He's happy at this club," Cole told Sky Sports.

"I don't think he's looking actively to go and leave. He's loved here.

"I don't see any reason why he should be leaving the club. Everyone knows what he's capable of here and I think we'll see him stay.

"If he does go, it will be a great loss to West Ham, but we always find a way to carry on. We always do.

"I don't want him to leave. I don't think the club will let him leave, because he's our main player."

Meanwhile, Cole gave his backing to a potential West Ham swoop for former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, who is reportedly training with the club as he attempts to win a contract.

Nasri received an 18-month ban for breaching World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules in 2016 but is free to train with any club again this month.

The former France international, 31, played under Pellegrini at City, and Cole said: "I think the manager has a good relationship with him.

"We know his class, he's a classy player.

"He will bring something different to the squad and he has that experience too.

"It will be a great addition to the squad but it depends what the manager wants and what the owners want."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Arnautovic refuses to discuss West Ham future after...
RELATED STORY
'Amazing' West Ham deserved Burnley win – Arnautovic
RELATED STORY
4 Things Arsenal Must Do to Defeat West Ham
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham v Chelsea: Match...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and Everton among Arnautovic suitors, claims agent
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham United Team Preview
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that Marko Arnautovic could join in January
RELATED STORY
Arnautovic fit to face Manchester United - Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United: 4 Mistakes by...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, West Ham v Manchester United:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us