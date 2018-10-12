×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Crazy' Gattuso will bring success to AC Milan - Kalinic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    12 Oct 2018, 12:43 IST
GennaroGattusoCropped
Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso might be "crazy" but Nikola Kalinic expects the AC Milan head coach to deliver success.

Kalinic was at San Siro last season and, despite failing to produce his best form, the Atletico Madrid forward was impressed by Gattuso's methods.

Milan have not won the Serie A title since the 2010-11 season and they are already 12 points behind leaders Juventus this term, albeit with a game in hand.

But Kalinic – who was sent home from Croatia's World Cup campaign after refusing to come on as a substitute during his country's opening 2-0 win over Nigeria – is confident the club will make significant progress under Gattuso.

"He is amazing. There were all types of jokes, a very good atmosphere, laughs, but when you start training or get on the field, he gives everything and wants everything," Kalinic told AS.

"He pushes you. He's crazy, but in a good way.

"He is a great person and I think that Milan will go far with him."

Kalinic scored just six times in 31 league appearances for Milan after initially joining on loan from Fiorentina and the 30-year-old cited injuries as part of the problem.

"For me, it was difficult. I could not do the pre-season with the team," he said.

"I was training alone in Split waiting for the transfer. I arrived with the season started. Then I had many physical problems.

"Milan is a great club, used to winning and fighting for titles, and they want results very fast. 

"It takes time to build something. I wish Milan the best, they deserve to fight to be champions."

Gattuso's men have won their last three games in all competitions and face rivals Inter a week on Sunday. 

Omnisport
NEWS
AC Milan boss Gattuso happy to kill off Chievo
RELATED STORY
Gattuso asks for time after confidence-boosting AC Milan win
RELATED STORY
Gattuso plays down Higuain-Milan speculation
RELATED STORY
Gattuso receives assurances over AC Milan job
RELATED STORY
Nobody says no to AC Milan - Gattuso
RELATED STORY
AC Milan: The Trial of Andre Silva
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid signs Croatia forward Kalinic from AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Gattuso: Higuain a doubt for Empoli-AC Milan
RELATED STORY
AC Milan embarrassing against Cagliari, blasts Gattuso
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Kalinic joins Atleti to end misfiring AC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
FT CON LIB
3 - 1
 Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us