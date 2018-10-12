'Crazy' Gattuso will bring success to AC Milan - Kalinic

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso might be "crazy" but Nikola Kalinic expects the AC Milan head coach to deliver success.

Kalinic was at San Siro last season and, despite failing to produce his best form, the Atletico Madrid forward was impressed by Gattuso's methods.

Milan have not won the Serie A title since the 2010-11 season and they are already 12 points behind leaders Juventus this term, albeit with a game in hand.

But Kalinic – who was sent home from Croatia's World Cup campaign after refusing to come on as a substitute during his country's opening 2-0 win over Nigeria – is confident the club will make significant progress under Gattuso.

"He is amazing. There were all types of jokes, a very good atmosphere, laughs, but when you start training or get on the field, he gives everything and wants everything," Kalinic told AS.

"He pushes you. He's crazy, but in a good way.

"He is a great person and I think that Milan will go far with him."

Kalinic scored just six times in 31 league appearances for Milan after initially joining on loan from Fiorentina and the 30-year-old cited injuries as part of the problem.

"For me, it was difficult. I could not do the pre-season with the team," he said.

"I was training alone in Split waiting for the transfer. I arrived with the season started. Then I had many physical problems.

"Milan is a great club, used to winning and fighting for titles, and they want results very fast.

"It takes time to build something. I wish Milan the best, they deserve to fight to be champions."

Gattuso's men have won their last three games in all competitions and face rivals Inter a week on Sunday.