Cristiano Ronaldo: Net worth, salary, car collection, relationship status, endorsements, records, and more

Whenever a conversation is sparked between football enthusiasts related to the sport, the name Cristiano Ronaldo is always discussed. The former Juventus player ascended from the bottom and reached the pinnacle of the sport.

His work ethic has been compared to great sports personalities such as Michael Jordan, Kobi Bryant, and Usain Bolt. While people know Ronaldo as one of the greatest footballers, there's much more to the man who built his own brand in CR7.

With this listicle, we'll attempt to take a deep dive into Ronaldo's personal life. We'll look at CR7 and his life both on and off the field. Before we start, here's a fun fact about Cristiano Ronaldo. He's the first person on the social media platform Instagram to reach a following of 500 million. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? Does he have kids?

Cristiano Ronaldo with his family (credit: Izabela Pecherska/ Cibercuba.com)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a few relationships in the past. One of his most notable ones was with the Russian model Irina Shayk, which lasted for about five years before the couple went their separate ways in 2015.

Almost two years later, Ronaldo met Georgina Rodríguez during an event at Gucci where she worked as a sales assistant. As Rodríguez claims, it was "love at first sight" for both of them. While the couple have been living with each other for over six years now, Ronaldo and Rodríguez aren't married yet.

Ronaldo has a total of five kids. His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is 12 years old. As per reports, the football mogul paid £10 million to the mother - whose identity hasn't been revealed - for full custody of Ronaldo Jr.

In 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins, Eva and Matteo, via surrogacy. The Portuguese footballer has two more kids with Rodríguez. One of their babies, Alana, was born in 2017. She is doing well now.

The couple were expecting a pair of twins - a boy and a girl - earlier this year. While the female twin was born without any complications, unfortunately, the male twin passed away during birth. The name of their surviving daughter is Bella.

#2 How old is Cristiano Ronaldo? Who else is in his family?

Born on 5 February 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo is a native of Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. The 37-year-old footballer is the youngest among his siblings. Ronaldo has one brother and two sisters - who are all, as aforementioned, older than him.

Ronaldo's father, José Dinis Aveiro, was a soldier. The football mogul and his father didn't have the best relationship because of the latter's alcoholism. Due to this reason, his father passed away long before he could see his son's meteoric rise to the top of the football world. However, Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, is there for him.

#3 How many records has Cristiano Ronaldo set in football?

Cristiano Ronaldo In Juventus (Credit: Daniel Lewis/ StaudimAstro)

Cristiano Ronaldo has become one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport due to his astonishing accomplishments on the field. To start, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards. The only footballer ever to surpass him for this annual football award is Lionel Messi, who himself has stacked seven of these.

Moreover, when Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, he created multiple records with the team. Due to his €117 million transfer fee, he became the most expensive player in the history of the Italian league. He scored 37 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season - the most by a Juve player in a single season. He's also the fastest player to score 100 goals for Juve.

Now coming to the records CR7 has set as a part of the international team of Portugal. He's the highest goalscorer in international football, with 118 goals in 196 appearances for Portugal. He is also the first and only Portuguese footballer to score 10 international hat-tricks. He's also the first player to score a goal in five consecutive World Cups.

Due to the aforementioned accomplishments, Cristiano Ronaldo has five Guinness World Records enlisted to his name.

#4 How much is Cristiano Ronaldo worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgiana Rodríguez (Credit: Hassan Rashed/ Mirror.co.uk)

One of the most asked questions about Cristiano Ronaldo is his net worth. Over the 19 years of his professional football career, Ronaldo has earned more than $1 billion. But, his net worth is listed at around $500 million as of writing this article.

Most of Ronaldo's net worth is built on his salary and winnings, which we'll get to in a minute. The next major thing that keeps the football mogul in the ultra-wealthy bracket is his endorsement deals. A good chunk of Ronaldo's net worth is invested in a fleet of luxury cars - an essential part of his lavish lifestyle - and expensive mansions.

#5 How much is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary?

CR7 on his private jet (Credit: Darrel Wells/ Mirror.co.uk)

Since making his professional debut with Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name in the history of three of Europe's biggest clubs - Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Out of these all clubs, CR7 has spent the most time with Real Madrid.

He has also achieved the most with this club too. Ronaldo's latest club in Europe was Manchester United, where he got paid £20 million for a year.

His romantic return to United in the summer of 2021 ended just last month after both sides reached a mutual agreement. During the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Portugal footballer was the only player in the tournament without a club.

However, Ronaldo has signed with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, bringing an end to his run in European football. The Riyadh-based club will pay the Portuguese a whopping €200 million-a-year including commercial deals.

#6 Which brands does Cristiano Ronaldo endorse?

Brand endorsements play a major role in Cristiano Ronaldo's estimated $500 million net worth. As per Forbes, Ronaldo made around $55 million in 2022 from off-the-field business deals. The global fandom of CR7 has made brands like Herbalife, Armani, TAG Heuer, SIXPAD, and more choose him as their ambassador.

Just last month, Ronaldo entered into a new partnership with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co., which subsequently released two CR7 special edition watches.

Out of all the brands Ronaldo endorses, Nike is his major accomplishment. In 2003, he signed a partnership deal with the sportswear brand. Citing his massive social media presence and influence in the world, 13 years later, Nike inked a lifetime partnership with CR7 for a whopping amount of $1 billion.

The deal made Ronaldo only the third-person history of Nike to have such an arrangement. The first two are basketball moguls LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Apart from these brands, Ronaldo also has his own brand named CR7, which produces products like eyewear, footwear, underwear and fragrances.

#7 Which automobiles does Cristiano Ronaldo have in his car collection?

In his $18 million reported car collection, Ronaldo has quite a few luxurious rides parked in the garages of his several multi-million dollar mansions. Three of the most expensive cars Ronaldo owns are Buggati - Centodieci, Chiron, and Veyron. The Buggati Centodieci cost the football mogul the most - $9 million.

Apart from these three cars, Ronaldo has 16 other beasts. Some of the notable ones are - the Mercedes Camaro-Royce Cullinan, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari F430, Mercedes Benz Brabus G65, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, Mercedes Benz GLE63s AMG, McLaren Senna, and Ferrari 599 GTO.

Apart from his super expensive car collection, Ronaldo also owns a Gulfstream G200 private jet. He bought the aircraft back in 2015 for around $25 million. It can attain a top flying speed of about 900 km/h and seats up to 10 people.

Poll : 0 votes