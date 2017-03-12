Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 12th March 2017

A quick look at all the major transfer happenings from across Europe.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 12 Mar 2017, 17:17 IST

The Colombian might be on his way to the Bundesliga soon

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Carlo Ancelotti's possible reunion with a former Real Madrid star and much more. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 12, 2017:

Bayern Munich make Real Madrid attacker their prime summer target

Carlo Ancelotti was the manager who brought James Rodriguez to the Bernabeu in 2014 from AS Monaco. Though the Colombian had a decent first season at the Bernabeu, Rodriguez fell down the pecking order in the following seasons.

Real Madrid are ready to offload him in the summer with the player and the manager both ready to part ways. According to Marca, Bayern Munich want to sign the attacker in the summer and are ready to splash the cash for the Colombian.

Also read: Real Madrid transfer rumour: Chelsea star Eden Hazard lined up to replace Isco and James Rodriguez

Ancelotti is eager to work with Rodriguez again and the Bundesliga might see the entry of yet another huge foreign star.

Liverpool want in-form Arsenal midfielder

The Englishman is frustrated with life at Arsenal

The Mirror reports that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has grown frustrated with life at Arsenal and wants to pursue a new challenge come next season. Jurgen Klopp is eager to work with the Englishman and is ready to bid £30 million for the former Southampton man. His contract expires next season and with Arsene Wenger's future still on the line, Chamberlain is ready to change loyalties.

PSG target Premier League manager

Pochettino played for PSG between 2001 and 2003

After the Parisians' debacle against FC Barcelona in the Champions League, Unai Emery's job is on the line. The French club's owners have reportedly decided to sack Emery and have earmarked Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement at the Parc des Princes.

The Evening Standard reports that Pochettino has a soft corner for the Paris side with the Spaniard having played for them between 2001 and 2003, and he may decide to leave Tottenham Hotspur for the riches of France in the summer.

Chelsea to sign Manchester United winger

Lingard has just one year left on his current contract

With just one year left on his current contract, Jesse Lingard is a summer target for a number of Premier League clubs. According to Goal, Chelsea want to bring the Manchester United academy product to Stamford Bridge as the club’s hierarchy is impressed with Lingard's work rate.

Lingard has had very few chances to play for the first team this season and may accept Chelsea's offer.

Manchester City to sign Spanish striker

Llorente has been colossal for Swansea City this season

The Citizens have decided to make a move for Swansea's Fernando Llorente, who has done wonders for the Swans since his arrival from Spain. The towering striker, who is seen as a brilliant plan B for Pep Guardiola, might accept the advances from the Manchester club.

Don Balon reports that Llorente is eager to work with Guardiola and win trophies during his stint in England.