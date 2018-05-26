Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    David Luiz tips Derby candidate Lampard to thrive

    David Luiz is confident Frank Lampard will shine upon his return to football, amid reports he is set to be appointed by Derby County.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 16:45 IST
    4.43K
    David Luiz - cropped
    David Luiz appears at a Hublot event

    As the next phase of his career looms large, retired Chelsea favourite Frank Lampard will succeed in any role he chooses, according to his old team-mate David Luiz. 

    According to widespread reports in the British media, Lampard has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Gary Rowett as Derby County manager.

    And David Luiz, who played alongside the former England international at Stamford Bridge from 2011 to 2014, expects the 39-year-old to shine should he accept the challenge. 

    "He's a great leader, he knows football, he's a top player," the Brazilian told Omnisport.

    "He loves football, so of course it's going to be good to continue to be inside football. 

    "It doesn't matter which position you decide - to be a director, to be a coach, to be whichever different position. He knows what he has to do."

    David Luiz's fondest memories of his time with Lampard relate to the Blues' 2012 Champions League final success over Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

    "It was a pleasure to play with him and reaching that final, especially when we conceded that goal, I looked at him and was just saying 'believe, believe, believe'," he said, Chelsea having conceded in the 83rd minute only to equalise five minutes later, before ultimately winning on penalties. 

    "He always reminded me of those words because I had this feeling for the final and I knew we were going to win, so I have a great friendship and I'm happy for him."

    Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea
    Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
    RELATED STORY
    Who should the top six Premier League teams target this...
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League: One player likely to leave from each of...
    RELATED STORY
    When will there be an end to player power at Chelsea?
    RELATED STORY
    Manchester United vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, facts...
    RELATED STORY
    4 things that went wrong for Chelsea this season
    RELATED STORY
    5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 English midfielders of the Premier League era
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time
    RELATED STORY
    5 players Chelsea should sign to win the Premier League...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018